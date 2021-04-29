FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Columbia April Web Specials takes up to 60% off hiking shoes, apparel, shorts, more from $12

-
FashionColumbia
60% off From $12

Columbia takes up to 60% off its web specials with promo code APRSAVE at checkout. Greater Rewards members get complimentary delivery (Not a member? It’s free to sign-up). Get ready for golf and finishing season with the Cove Dome Butte Solid Pique Polo. This polo shirt is currently marked down to $20, which is $30 off the original rate. It’s available in five color options and it looks nice with shorts, khakis, or jeans alike. I also love that it has a UPF 50 sun protection and the material is sweat-wicking for added comfort. It’s infused with stretch, which is perfect for your golf swing and more. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Columbia

About the Author

Only 1,980 Citizen Eco-Drive Boba Fett Watches exist, n...
Sorel takes up to 40% off boots, sandals, sneakers, sli...
The North Face Season Sale adds new arrivals up to 55% ...
Merrell cuts extra 20% off sale items, today only: Hiki...
Runners, rejoice: Brooks’ new spring arrivals wil...
Amazon offers Dickies Men’s T-Shirt for $10 Prime...
Save on Oakley sunglasses and boots from $39 at Woot, t...
Lululemon takes up to 50% off spring markdowns + free s...
Show More Comments

Related

Dick’s Sporting Goods takes up to 50% off Nike, adidas, ASICS, more from $13

Learn More
60% off

Under Armour takes up to 60% off running shoes, apparel, backpacks, more from $19

From $19 Learn More
60% off

Nordstrom Rack Polo Shirt Event takes up to 60% off Oakley, adidas, more

From $18 Learn More
40% off

Tommy Hilfiger takes an extra 40% off sale items: Spring shorts, t-shirts, shoes, more

Learn More
50% off

Gander Outdoors takes up to 50% off Carhartt, Columbia, Under Armour, more from $10

From $10 Learn More
70% off

PUMA’s Private Sale takes up to 70% off running shoes, activewear, accessories, more from $13

From $13 Learn More
55% off

The North Face Season Sale adds new arrivals up to 55% off: Outerwear, shoes, more

Learn More
Save $40

This 45-quart rotomolded cooler will keep your food chilled up to 5-days, now $170 (Save $38)

$170 Learn More