FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nordstrom takes up to 40% off new markdowns: Ralph Lauren, Cole Haan, Crocs, more

-
FashionNordstrom
40% off + free shipping

Nordstrom offers up to 40% off thousands of new markdowns including top brands like Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, Dior, Crocs, Free People, Kate Spade, Cole Haan, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The Polo Ralph Lauren 3-Pack T-Shirts that are currently marked down to $30, which is $13 off the original rate. These t-shirts are great for everyday wear and they can be styled year-round. The pack comes with three color options and they have a logo on the bottom that’s stylish. They’re also lightweight and are infused with stretch for added comfort. You can find the rest of our top picks from this sale below and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Nordstrom

About the Author

Columbia April Web Specials takes up to 60% off hiking ...
Only 1,980 Citizen Eco-Drive Boba Fett Watches exist, n...
Sorel takes up to 40% off boots, sandals, sneakers, sli...
The North Face Season Sale adds new arrivals up to 55% ...
Merrell cuts extra 20% off sale items, today only: Hiki...
Runners, rejoice: Brooks’ new spring arrivals wil...
Amazon offers Dickies Men’s T-Shirt for $10 Prime...
Save on Oakley sunglasses and boots from $39 at Woot, t...
Show More Comments

Related

30% off

Macy’s Friends and Family Sale takes extra 30% off Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, more

From $15 Learn More
40% off

Banana Republic Customer Appreciation Event takes 40% off sitewide + extra 10% off

+ 10 % off Learn More
60% off

Under Armour takes up to 60% off running shoes, apparel, backpacks, more from $19

From $19 Learn More
60% off

Nordstrom Rack Polo Shirt Event takes up to 60% off Oakley, adidas, more

From $18 Learn More
60% off

Columbia April Web Specials takes up to 60% off hiking shoes, apparel, shorts, more from $12

From $12 Learn More

Apex Legends Legacy launches May 4 with Starter Kits, emotes, Arenas, new map, more

Learn More
Save 25%

Don’t overlook this highly-rated 124-piece hand tool kit at $22.50 Prime shipped (Save 25%)

$22.50 Learn More

Citizen releases new Rebel Pilot and Trench Run Star Wars multifunction watches

Learn More