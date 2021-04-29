Nordstrom takes up to 40% off new markdowns: Ralph Lauren, Cole Haan, Crocs, more

Nordstrom offers up to 40% off thousands of new markdowns including top brands like Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, Dior, Crocs, Free People, Kate Spade, Cole Haan, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The Polo Ralph Lauren 3-Pack T-Shirts that are currently marked down to $30, which is $13 off the original rate. These t-shirts are great for everyday wear and they can be styled year-round. The pack comes with three color options and they have a logo on the bottom that’s stylish. They’re also lightweight and are infused with stretch for added comfort. You can find the rest of our top picks from this sale below and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!