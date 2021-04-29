FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

The North Face Season Sale adds new arrivals up to 55% off: Outerwear, shoes, more

The North Face marks down new items to its Seasonal Sale up to 55% off. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on jackets, vests, t-shirts, sweatshirts, and more. XPLR Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of our top picks from this sale is the Gordon Lyons Vest that’s currently marked down to $53. For comparison, this vest is regularly priced at $89. It’s a great option for layering and it can be dressed up or down seamlessly. This style is available in a grey or black coloring and the logo on the chest is fashionable. It’s also designed for hiking with a packable design and zippered pockets to store essentials. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

