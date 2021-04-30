FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s new M1 iMacs and iPad Pros see first discounts with these exclusive deals

After first being announced during the Spring Loaded event last week, all of Apple’s most recent hardware is going up for pre-order this morning. We’ve partnered with Expercom to offer exclusive discounts to our readers on the new M1 iMacs and iPad Pros, including deals on various storage capacities, Wi-Fi + Cellular models, and all of the new colors. Head below for all of the details on how you can save when pre-ordering Apple’s latest releases.

24-inch M1 iMac |

Apple’s latest iMac marks the very first time we’ve seen Apple Silicone enter the lineup, delivering all of the performance enhancements we’ve seen from previous M1 machines in a 24-inch form-factor. With a sleek design backed by a 4K Retina display with True Tone and support for spatial audio, there’s also a 1080p webcam and the option of a bundled Magic Keyboard with Touch ID. Not to mention, seven fresh colors to choose from. As noted in our coverage over at 9to5Mac:

The new iMac features a 24-inch display with True Tone display technology. It is available in an array of new colors. Inside of the iMac is an M1 processor. The new iMac also features an upgraded FaceTime camera with a resolution of 1080p, doubling the resolution of the previous entry-level iMac. The camera works with the M1’s Neural Engine to improve your video quality.

M1 iMac deals at Expercom: 

12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro |

Apple is also bringing its M1 chip over to the iPad Pro lineup with its latest release today. Sporting a 12.9-inch form-factor like the previous-generation, this time around there’s a new mini-LED Liquid Retina XDR display on top of a Thunderbolt port and 5G connectivity. As detailed over at 9to5Mac:

The M1 chip in iPad Pro features an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU. Apple says the iPad Pro is up to 1500x faster than the original 2010 iPad, and up to 50% faster than the 2020 iPad Pro. The new Thunderbolt port supports a wider range of accessories, at up to 4x faster bandwidth. This means the iPad Pro can now drive the Apple Pro Display XDR at full 6K resolution.

M1 iPad Pro deals at Expercom: 

11-inch M1 iPad Pro |

The 11-inch iPad Pro also saw a refresh during the Spring Loaded event, but without as many bells and whistles as the 12.9-inch model. There’s still the M1 chip under the hood for improved performance, as well as a Thunderbolt port in place of USB-C, but Apple is sticking with the usual Retina display as opposed to the mini-LED tech found on the larger version.

M1 iPad Pro deals at Expercom: 

Then as we head into the weekend, be sure to check out all of the other discounts in our Apple guide.

