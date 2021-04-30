Apple Pencil 2 returns to 2021 low at $104 just in time for today’s iPad Pro refresh (Reg. $129)

Verizon Wireless is currently offering the second-generation Apple Pencil for $103.99 shipped. Down from the usual $129 going rate, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $11 and matches the 2021 all-time low. With Apple’s new iPad Pros going up for pre-order this morning, today’s sale on the Apple Pencil couldn’t be timed better. With a magnetic design that snaps right onto the side of your tablet to charge, the refreshed form-factor will work with all of Apple’s latest Pro models. So whether you’re looking to step up your note-taking game or want to take Apple Pencil for a spin crafting some digital art, it’s a must-have accessory for iPadOS. You can get a closer look at making the most out of Apple Pencil in our coverage right here, and then head below for more.

If you’re still rocking an iPad that doesn’t support the latest stylus, going with the original Apple Pencil will let you make out for even less at $95. While the compatibility is different than the second-generation model, this one will work with the latest 10.2-inch iPad and other tablets in Apple’s stable.

Like we mentioned above, Apple’s Thunderbolt-equipped M1 iPad Pros are now available for pre-order. Those looking to grab the latest and greatest can also cash in on some savings, as we’re seeing the new iPads discounted alongside the M1 iMacs for the first time. That’s on top of everything else in our Apple guide to close out the week, including an Amazon low on AirPods Max.

Apple Pencil 2 features:

The new Apple Pencil makes note-taking, writing, and drawing better than ever. It magnetically attaches to iPad Pro, charges wirelessly, and lets you change tools with a simple double tap. Intuitive, precise, and magical, the new Apple Pencil for iPad Pro makes note-taking, writing, and drawing even better. Apple Pencil magnetically attaches to iPad Pro and charges wirelessly, so it’s always ready when you need it.

