Mountain Hardwear Web Specials takes up to 60% off pullovers, t-shirts, pants, more from $20

Mountain Hardwear drops new web specials up to 60% off with promo code MHW60 at checkout. Elevated Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Just in time for hiking season, the Kor Preshell Pullover is a great option for outdoor activities this spring. It’s currently marked down to $40, which is $60 off the original rate. This style is lightweight, infused with stretch, sweat-wicking, and great for layering too. I also love that it’s highly-packable to fit right into your backpack and you can choose from five fun color options for spring. Rated 4.9/5 stars from Mountain Hardwear customers. Find even more deals from this event below the jump and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional sales from top brands today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!