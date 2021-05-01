Enjoy authentic Japanese snacks and candy with 35% off this Amazon subscription at $32.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Bokksu Authentic Japanese Snack & Candy Subscription for $32.47 shipped. Note: The price will increase after your first month, so be sure to keep that in mind or cancel the subscription after 30-days. Down from $50 for your first box, today’s deal saves 35% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re someone who enjoys trying food from around the world, then this past year hasn’t made that easy. Well, this subscription aims to solve that as it helps you “discover Japan through snacks.” Every month you’ll get a box that includes “high-quality, authentic Japanese snacks” that feature 20 to 25 items. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

However, if you’d rather just make your own Japanese food at home, then this cookbook is the perfect buy. It’s available on Amazon for $15, and it delivers both classic and modern recipes that are super simple to make. As well as recipes, you’ll also find Japanese kitchen essentials, prep and cooking techniques, and more.

Don’t forget that we’re also seeing the first volume of Demon Slayer for FREE at ComiXology, as well as 50% off other mangas to read as you relax this weekend. We go in-depth on these titles in our previous coverage, so you’ll want to give that a read if manga is a category you enjoy reading.

More about the Bokksu Japanese Snack & Candy Subscription:

DISCOVER JAPAN THROUGH SNACKS! Every month receive a curated box of high-quality authentic Japanese snacks. We curate each box around unique themes of Japanese culture, festivals, flavors, and cities to help Members discover Japan with each box.

WHAT’S INCLUDED? Every box includes 20-25 premium Japanese snacks, including snacks like Japanese candy, senbei rice crackers, mochi, cakes, chips, tea and more—all made in Japan! Each box is different with new snacks to discover every month.

PARTNERING DIRECTLY WITH MAKERS: Every box sold helps the family-run Japanese snack makers we work with thrive and grow! We partner with a variety of makers across Japan to bring you regional snacks and flavors, and create new Bokksu-exclusive snacks.

