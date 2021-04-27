After making its first theatrical debut with the release of Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train, Demon Slayer went on to earn the title of top foreign language debut here in the United States. If all that fanfare and excitement over the popular series has you thinking it’s time to see what all the fuss over Demon Slayer is, ComiXology is now offering the the first volume of its manga for FREE. Just head over to the Amazon-affiliated comics site, add it to your cart, and the title will become a permanent addition to your digital library. Normally fetching $7, this is the best price we’ve seen to date on the first volume.

Demon Slayer follows protagonist Tanjiro on a quest to save his sister from a demon curse while getting entangled in a secret war that’s been waged for centuries. But if the 192 pages that kick off the series aren’t enough, go check out all of the other Demon Slayer volumes that also happen to be on sale so you can get caught up with all of the action. Then head below for more.

Alongside the first volume of Demon Slayer going free, be sure to dive into ComiXology’s manga starter series sale. You’ll find a collection of additional titles for loading up your digital collection, with as much as 50% in savings to be had across the board. Find our top picks below.

Other notable manga deals at ComiXology:

Don’t forget that you can scoop up plenty of other discounts in our media guide today, as well. But then be sure to check out all of the Amazon First Reads April eBook freebies, as ta new assortment of titles just dropped earlier in the month. That gives you a chance to expand your reading list with yet another new eBook, and at no cost.

Demon Slayer synopsis:

Learning to destroy demons won’t be easy, and Tanjiro barely knows where to start. The surprise appearance of another boy named Giyu, who seems to know what’s going on, might provide some answers — but only if Tanjiro can stop Giyu from killing his sister first!

