Add four solar-powered fence lights to your yard this spring at under $4 each (50% off)

KBP TOPSTORE (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its Solar-powered Fence Lights for $14.70 Prime shipped with the code 51KBPLIGHT at checkout. Down from its normal going rate of $30, this saves 50% and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. There’s a built-in light sensor here so these only turn on when the sun goes down. This helps to extend the battery life built up from the solar panel and makes it so this light can last through the night. Being IP65-rated, it’s designed to handle any weather thrown at it, as well. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

While today’s lead deal offers better overall value, this solar courtyard lamp is a great alternative for those on a tighter budget. Essentially, this is a similar light to what we’re seeing above. However, it’s only one light at $7, which means four would set you back $28, while KPB’s sale is just $15 for the same number.

Need a spotlight to place in specific places of your yard? Well, Mr. Beams 200-lumen outdoor LED spotlight is a great choice. It’s currently at an Amazon low of just $10, which is a great deal overall. There’s no solar panel here, however, so do keep that in mind.

More no the KBP Solar Fence Light:

KBP solar lights will automatically light up in darkness or at night, and go out in daytime or bright area. You will never miss your keyhole when go home.

KBP solar lights outdoor have excellent heat dissipation performance and IP65 waterproof design to make sure they can working in extreme weather.

KBP solar lights can work for 8h and only takes 6-8h full charged in summer.Because of poor sunlight ,so it is normal to working for 2-5h and dim light in winter.

