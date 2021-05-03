Mr. Beams 200-lumen outdoor LED spotlight falls to new Amazon low at just $10

Amazon is offering the Mr. Beams 200-lumen Battery-powered Motion-sensing Outdoor LED Spotlight for $10 Prime shipped. Also at Home Depot. For comparison, it normally fetches $17 to $20 at Amazon and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re wanting to pick up a few lights to illuminate your backyard for spring BBQs and just spending time outdoors, you’ll want to give these a heavy consideration. Being battery-powered, you won’t have to wire a plug near this light for it to work. Plus, it only turns on when motion is detected to help extend battery life. With a 200-lumen brightness, this is a great light to add to your patio, porch, or even side yard to help when taking the trash out at night. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

While it doesn’t offer the same overall light output as today’s lead deal, this solar courtyard lamp is a great alternative for those on a tighter budget. It is perfect for placing on fence posts or around your deck. You’ll find that unlike the Mr. Beams model above, this solar power light requires no batteries to be changed for it to function. However, it offers significantly less light output, meaning it’s more for illuminating a walkway instead of an area of your yard. Given that these lights are just $7 each, however, it’s still a great option to add some brightness to your outdoor space.

However, if you need more brightness in the back yard, then you’ll want to check out this deal we found on a 4-pack of enkman solar LED lights. Also designed to be placed outdoors, these ditch changeable batteries for a built-in solar panel to recharge every day. Plus, each one outputs 3,000-lumens, which is 15x today’s lead deal. But, that all comes at a price, given that the four pack costs $25, while Mr. Beams above is just $10.

More on Mr. Beams Outdoor LED Spotlight:

This next generation battery LED spotlight provides 200 lumens of bright outdoor security Lighting

Its unique reflective face spreads the light to create a wider coverage area, making it ideal for large areas

The bold, durable, weatherproof design allows it to be used as a reliable outdoor spotlight

