Cricut Explore Air 2 is the perfect Mother’s Day gift for the at-home crafter, now $169

Amazon is offering the Cricut Explore Air 2 for $169 shipped. Also available direct, Walmart, Michaels, Target, and Joann. With a retail price of $250 and a normal going rate closer to $200 or so at Amazon, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked on Amazon only once before. The Explore Air 2 from Cricut is the perfect Mother’s Day gift if you haven’t picked anything up yet. It’s great if you, or mom, is just getting started with crafting. Functioning well with paper, vinyl, cardstock, faux leather, and over 100 other materials, the Cricut Explore Air 2 can make custom cards, bumper stickers, notes, and more. Plus, it also features a dual tool holder so it can score or cut and write at the same time. Rated 4.8/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

If you or mom don’t have the room for a large Cricut on your desk, then maybe the Joy is what’s needed to scratch that crafting itch. It features a smaller footprint and functions slightly different from the Explore Air 2. Instead of attaching your material to an adhesive mat to cut it, the Joy has the ability to mount a roll of paper or vinyl and cut strips longer than 24-inches. At $149, it’s a few bucks below today’s lead deal and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Just keep in mind that the Joy is only 6.5-inches wide, while the Explore Air 2 is 12-inches.

With your new Cricut, you can easily make mom or anyone else a custom mug by leveraging the company’s new Mug Press. I went hands-on with this a few weeks ago and found it to be a great way to customize your Mother’s Day presents. It works quite well, and is very simple to use. In fact, the projects I demonstrated during the review would be great for both Mother’s and Father’s Day, so be sure to give that a look.

More about the Cricut Explore Air 2:

The Cricut Explore Air 2 is your personal DIY cutting machine. It will flawlessly cut over 100+ different types of materials including premium vinyl, iron-on and htv vinyl, cardstock, faux leather, adhesive foils, specialty paper, poster board and more

The Cricut Explore Air 2 makes it so easy to create a wide arrange of DIY projects. Make custom stickers, personalized home decor, home-made gifts and party favors, unique greeting cards, custom designed apparel, and more

We know it can be intimidating to start creating your first DIY projects, so don’t do it alone. When you buy a Cricut you become part of a close-knit community of crafters, makers and DIYers. There are dozens of groups across all social media platforms that allow our members to share tips, ask for help and share their projects and inspiration with an amazing community

