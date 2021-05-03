FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

GAP Flash Sale offers activewear and sweats from $15 + extra 40% off clearance styles

GAP Flash Sale takes up to 60% off all sweats and activewear. Plus save an extra 10% off your purchase with promo code TREAT. Plus, you can save an extra 40% off all sale styles when you apply code COOL at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s French Terry Joggers that are currently marekd down to $29 and originally were priced at $60. These joggers are very on-trend for this season and are great for lounging or post-workouts. It’s available in five color options and this style will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe. Plus, you can pair it with the Classic V-Neck T-Shirt for spring weather that’s currently on sale for just $13 and regularly is priced at $20. Head below the jump to score additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Plus, save during Levi’s Spring Event that’s offering 30% off orders of $100 or more and up to 70% off clearance items.

