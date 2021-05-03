With May the 4th just one day away, it looks like new Stanley Star Wars gear will join in the fun. Several items have begun to show up at Amazon, and we haven’t written off the chance that even more could pop up between now and tomorrow. At the moment, Darth Vader, Stormtrooper, Luke Skywalker, C-3PO, and R2-D2 bottles and food jars have surfaced. Each style is placed onto existing shapes and sizes of Stanley products, helping to ensure there won’t be any missteps when it comes to overall reliability of these units. Continue reading to learn more.

Stanley Star Wars gear debuts ahead of May the 4th

When compared with Stanley Star Wars offerings that preceded its latest additions, the new releases arguably take a much different approach. Prior to this, stainless steel was visible with either a logo or image placed over top. Now the exterior is completely wrapped, hiding stainless steel when sealed.

While individual preferences are bound to vary, I am personally drawn to the new look. Each option has a clean and vibrant look that’s bound to turn some heads. Best of all, stainless steel is the primary material used, ensuring these are built to last a long time while helping you curb both waste and unnecessary recycling.

At the moment, there’s only one food jar style available. It comes in Stormtrooper, and you’ll find a picture of what it looks like below. Every other option is a water bottle that has a capacity that ranges from 16 to 42 ounces. Nearly every solution is vacuum insulated, helping keep food and drink temperatures locked in for hours.

Pricing and availability

Pricing is both odd and inconsistent across each new Stanley Star Wars release. For instance, cost kicks off at $29.01 and goes as high as $42.19. None of the options are slated to ship within a reasonable time, with each currently backordered one to two months. There’s a fair chance that both pricing and ship dates at Amazon will make much more sense once May the 4th official arrives tomorrow.

9to5Toys’ Take

Every new Stanley Star Wars item that’s popped up so far looks great. The Darth Vader, Stormtrooper, and C-3PO solutions are my personal favorites, but the Luke Skywalker and R2-D2 aren’t too shabby, either. These will be great for keeping you fed and watered throughout the day while also showcasing your love for Star Wars. Here’s to hoping that even more show up between now and end of day tomorrow.

