Tonor’s highly-rated USB microphone includes a pop filter at an Amazon low of $15 (50% off)

Tonor Direct (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its USB Microphone with Stand and Pop Filter for $14.99 Prime shipped with the code AGQDQ2DC at checkout. Generally fetching $30, and our last mention was $16.50, and today’s deal is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and marks a 50% discount from its normal price. If you’re currently working from home and constantly taking Zoom calls, or you’re trying to start up a Twitch stream, having a quality mic is crucial to both tasks. This microphone requires nothing more than a free USB 2.0 port and doesn’t even need drivers installed to function. The cardioid pickup pattern helps block out unwanted noises from outside of the microphone’s range and the included shock mount helps cut down on vibrations. Plus, you’ll even get a pop filter to help clean up your audio even more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from thousands of happy customers.

Given that this microphone requires a USB port to function, you might need to add a few extra to your computer by picking up this 4-port hub. Being the #1 best-selling in its class on Amazon, you’ll only spend $8 here, which still leaves some cash from today’s lead deal in your pocket.

Further upgrade your desk by picking up the Razer Blade 15 laptop. Right now, it’s down to an Amazon low of $1,100, which shaves $400 off its normal going rate. Sporting a 6-core i7 processor, GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, and 120Hz display, this is a great laptop to both play on and use to get work done.

More about the Tonor USB Microphone:

  • Plug and Play: With a USB 2.0 data port, no additional driver is required. TC30 is compatible with Windows, macOS and Linux. Ideal for gaming, podcasting, zoom meeting, streaming, Skype chatting, online conference.
  • Cardioid Pickup Pattern: The mic has a cardioid pickup pattern and an excellent off-axis suppression function, allowing it to capture more natural sound and suppress unwanted background noise.
  • Easy to Install: Without any assembly, only need to attach the pop filter to the mic tripod, then it can be plug and play.

