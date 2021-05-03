Game where PS5 and XSX can’t with Razer Blade 15 at $1,100 (Amazon low, $400 off)

Amazon is offering the 2020 Razer Blade 15 Base Gaming Laptop 2.3GHz/16GB/256GB for $1,099.99 shipped. That’s $400 off the typical rate and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Want to game where PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X cannot? If so, it may be time to adopt Razer’s previous-generation laptop. This 2020 release features a 15-inch 1080p 120Hz display and has a 10th Generation Intel Core i7 processor under the hood. Other notable specifications include 16GB of RAM, 256GB of solid-state storage, and NVIDIA’s GTX 1660 Ti graphics card. Connectivity options include USB-A, Type-C/Thunderbolt 3, Gigabit Ethernet, and HDMI. Razer’s Chroma RGB lighting is also onboard, allowing you to easily customize and shake up the look of your laptop at a moment’s notice. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Bring your gaming laptop closer to eye level when grabbing this foldable aluminum stand at $18 Prime shipped. Unlike many competitors, this solution folds into a compact design that’s easy to slide into a backpack. Nearly 500 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.1/5 star rating.

Our site is full of other deals that will pair nicely with today’s purchase. One notable example includes the Twelve South Suitcase at under $59 which will perfectly fit your new gaming laptop. Some other upgrades you may want to cash in on range from Acer’s 27-inch 4K 144Hz Gaming Monitor at $630 and Samsung’s 980 PRO NVMe Gen4 SSDs from $80.

Razer Blade 15 Base Gaming Laptop features:

More Power. The 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H processor provides the ultimate level of performance with up to 5.0GHz Max Turbo and 6 cores.

Supercharger: The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics is a blazing-fast supercharger for today’s most popular games.

More Frames: Incredible performance paired with the fast 120Hz 15.6″ Full HD thin bezel display helps edge out the win.

