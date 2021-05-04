FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Anker Soundcore Flare Mini Bluetooth speaker is submersible + has 360-degree audio at $36.50

-
AmazonPortable Bluetooth SpeakersAnker
2021 low $36.50

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering its Soundcore Flare Mini Bluetooth Speaker for $36.54 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for around $43 and today’s deal is a match for the lowest price that we’ve tracked in 2021. Delivering a 360-degree sound experience, the BassUp technology, bulti-band DRC, and dual IIR passive radiators, this speaker is designed to become the center of your listening experience. There’s a halo of LEDs that “phase, pulse, and glow” with the rhythm of the music for a unique experience. Plus, it’s IPX7 waterproof so it can handle standard spills, rain, and even complete submersion for up to 30-minutes, making it great for pool time with the family. It also delivers up to 12-hours of listening time on a single charge, lasting all day long before it’s time to plug it back in. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

On a tighter budget? Well, the OontZ Angle 3 is a great alternative. Coming in at $24 when you clip the on-page coupon, it’s a decent bit below today’s lead deal. Offering plenty of power for the included speakers, you’ll also find IPX5 water resistance here, meaning it’s built to handle rain or splashing, but not full submersion. However, it can last for up to 14-hours of playback at 2/3 volume, and you’ll find an aux-in jack around the back so you can hook up legacy devices.

Don’t forget that we’re tracking deals on Anker’s projectors today as well. Pricing starts at $330 and up to $200 in savings is available, making now a great time to upgrade your home theater. Both fixed and portable projectors are discounted right now, allowing you to either set up a dedicated home theater or take it outdoors and enjoy the warmer weather of the spring and summer.

More on the Soundcore Flare Mini Bluetooth Speaker:

  • All Round Pounding Sound: Intense 360° sound drops from back-to-back 5W (10W total) neodymium drivers for stunning sound in every direction—all powered by BassUp technology, multi-band DRC, and dual IIR passive radiators. Put the sound at the centre of your house party and give everyone front-row thrills.
  • Audio Fireworks: A halo of LEDs phase, pulse, and glow with the rhythm of your music for a next-level listening experience. Fill your house or yard with a personalized party atmosphere; 8 individual LEDs and 5 lighting modes offer complete customization.
  • Pool Party Proof: No matter where the good times go, Flare Mini is an outdoor Bluetooth speaker that is suited up and ready. Super-safe IPX7 waterproof protection withstands spills, rain, and even complete submersion (for 30 minutes) in water.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Portable Bluetooth Speakers

Portable Bluetooth speakers are one of the easiest and most cost-efficient ways to wirelessly stream your favorite music, podcasts, and internet radio from any smartphone,…

Anker

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 Router packs 6Gb/s dual-band speeds, 2....
Samsung’s latest soundbars fall as low as $150 at...
Apple’s Lightning to Audio cable gives you a wire...
Kershaw’s solid-steel Husker Pocket Knife hits $2...
Save a fortune all year round with Amazon Wag dog and p...
Save up to $200 on Anker’s Nebula projectors on s...
SanDisk’s Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync both power...
DEWALT’s 20V MAX cordless drill/driver kit sees n...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 64%

Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo True Wireless Earbuds undercuts AirPods at just $32

$32 Learn More

Anker’s new Life Q35 headphones arrive with ANC, 40-hour battery, and a $130 price tag

Buy now Learn More
Review

Hands-on: The SSL UF8 is overkill for my Premiere Pro audio workflow [Video]

Learn More

SteelSeries Moments is simple capture software designed to help you clip + share your gameplay

Learn More
$40 off

TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 Router packs 6Gb/s dual-band speeds, 2.5GbE at 2021 low of $250

$250 Learn More
$300 off

Samsung’s latest soundbars fall as low as $150 at Amazon (Up to $300 off)

From $150 Learn More
Amazon low

Apple’s Lightning to Audio cable gives you a wired AirPods Max connection at low of $30

$30 Learn More
45% off

Kershaw’s solid-steel Husker Pocket Knife hits $20, more from $9 (Up to 45% off)

From $9 Learn More