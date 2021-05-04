FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

ILIFE’s smart vacuum + mop features laser mapping to clean your home for $270 ($100 off)

-
AmazonSmart HomeILIFE
$100 off $270

ILIFE Official Store (95% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its A10 Smart Wi-Fi Mopping Robotic Vacuum for $269.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down $100 from its normal going rate, this marks a new low that we’ve tracked on the A10 and is the best available. With laser navigation and app-based control, this robot vacuum is built to handle anything your home throws at it. You can custom designate to-go zones, no-go zones, carpeted areas, and more so it knows exactly how to clean. Plus, there’s a 300ml water tank and 450ml dustbin so it can both mop and vacuum. It self-recharges and self-resumes should it be in the middle of cleaning when the battery drops below 10%. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Ditching the Wi-Fi-connectivity in the deal above saves even more. Just $90 when you clip the on-page coupon will score you a remote-controlled robot vacuum that will still clean your home just the same. This vacuum also doesn’t offer smartphone-based scheduling or voice controls, so do keep that in mind.

Given that today’s deal ties into your smart home through a smartphone app and and Wi-Fi-connectivity, it’s possible that you’d like to further expand your setup. If that’s the case, consider picking up the Wi-Fi Kasa Smart Bulb, which is available for $11 right now. This not only is an Amazon low, but a great deal overall for everything that it brings to your setup.

More on ILIFE’s A10 Robot Vacuum:

  • Custom Area, Carpet Area, To-Go Zone, No-Go Zone, Schedule. Designate areas you need to clean and areas to avoid on the ILIFEHOME App and the robot will guide itself according to your custom map.(WiFi only support 2.4G, not 5G. )
  • A10 mopping robot vacuum is equipped with a 450ml cellular dustbin and an intelligent 300ml water tank; adjustable water output for adapting to different cleaning environments. One Robot, Thorough Clean.
  • If the robot has not finished the layout before the battery runs lower than 10%, the robot will self-recharge to 100% and then continue cleaning from the breakpoint. Ideal for large houses (2150 sqft or more).

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

ILIFE

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

VANKYO’s highly-rated 7.1-Ch. gaming headset hits...
Anker Soundcore Flare Mini Bluetooth speaker is submers...
TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 Router packs 6Gb/s dual-band speeds, 2....
Samsung’s latest soundbars fall as low as $150 at...
Apple’s Lightning to Audio cable gives you a wire...
Kershaw’s solid-steel Husker Pocket Knife hits $2...
Save a fortune all year round with Amazon Wag dog and p...
Ring Video Doorbell Pro plummets to new low at $130 shi...
Show More Comments

Related

$84 off

Let Anker’s robot vacs handle spring cleaning at up to $84 off via Amazon, deals from $176

From $176 Learn More
Save 37%

Roborock’s S6 laser-guided smart robotic vacuum hits $380 (Save $220), more from $210

From $210 Learn More
Save $20

VANKYO’s highly-rated 7.1-Ch. gaming headset hits Amazon low at just $10 Prime shipped

$10 Learn More
2021 low

Anker Soundcore Flare Mini Bluetooth speaker is submersible + has 360-degree audio at $36.50

$36.50 Learn More
Review

Hands-on: The SSL UF8 is overkill for my Premiere Pro audio workflow [Video]

Learn More

SteelSeries Moments is simple capture software designed to help you clip + share your gameplay

Learn More
$40 off

TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 Router packs 6Gb/s dual-band speeds, 2.5GbE at 2021 low of $250

$250 Learn More
$300 off

Samsung’s latest soundbars fall as low as $150 at Amazon (Up to $300 off)

From $150 Learn More