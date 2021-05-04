ILIFE’s smart vacuum + mop features laser mapping to clean your home for $270 ($100 off)

ILIFE Official Store (95% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its A10 Smart Wi-Fi Mopping Robotic Vacuum for $269.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down $100 from its normal going rate, this marks a new low that we’ve tracked on the A10 and is the best available. With laser navigation and app-based control, this robot vacuum is built to handle anything your home throws at it. You can custom designate to-go zones, no-go zones, carpeted areas, and more so it knows exactly how to clean. Plus, there’s a 300ml water tank and 450ml dustbin so it can both mop and vacuum. It self-recharges and self-resumes should it be in the middle of cleaning when the battery drops below 10%. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Ditching the Wi-Fi-connectivity in the deal above saves even more. Just $90 when you clip the on-page coupon will score you a remote-controlled robot vacuum that will still clean your home just the same. This vacuum also doesn’t offer smartphone-based scheduling or voice controls, so do keep that in mind.

Given that today’s deal ties into your smart home through a smartphone app and and Wi-Fi-connectivity, it’s possible that you’d like to further expand your setup. If that’s the case, consider picking up the Wi-Fi Kasa Smart Bulb, which is available for $11 right now. This not only is an Amazon low, but a great deal overall for everything that it brings to your setup.

More on ILIFE’s A10 Robot Vacuum:

Custom Area, Carpet Area, To-Go Zone, No-Go Zone, Schedule. Designate areas you need to clean and areas to avoid on the ILIFEHOME App and the robot will guide itself according to your custom map.(WiFi only support 2.4G, not 5G. )

A10 mopping robot vacuum is equipped with a 450ml cellular dustbin and an intelligent 300ml water tank; adjustable water output for adapting to different cleaning environments. One Robot, Thorough Clean.

If the robot has not finished the layout before the battery runs lower than 10%, the robot will self-recharge to 100% and then continue cleaning from the breakpoint. Ideal for large houses (2150 sqft or more).

