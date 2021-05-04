FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Expand your smart home setup with TP-Link’s Kasa Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb at a low of $11

Amazon is offering the TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi LED Light Bulb (KL110) for $10.99 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $14 normal going rate, today’s deal beats our last mention by $3 and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. You’ll find that there’s no hub required to use this bulb, as it connects directly to your home’s Wi-Fi network. It delivers 800-lumens of brightness to your room, which is a decent amount of light for any space. You’ll find both Alexa and Assistant support here, meaning it’ll work in a multitude of smart home setups. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If it’s just white you’re after, and not full RGB coloring, then opt for the Cree Connected LED Bulb at $6 on Amazon. Coming in at a fraction of the cost of today’s lead deal, you’ll still enjoy smart home connectivity…as long as you have a supported hub, like the Amazon Echo or Samsung SmartThings.

Given that today’s lead deal functions within the Google Assistant ecosystem, as well as Amazon Alexa, you can pick up the JBL Link Music to enjoy some voice-controlled action with Kasa’s bulb. It’s down to $40 right now, which is a massive discount from its original price of $130. Though refurbished, it ships with a 1-year warranty for peace of mind.

  • Dimmable Kasa Smart’s dimmable light bulb has a dimming range from 1 percent to 100 percent; Set the right brightness for any mood or activity; Turn your bulb to full brightness to get your Kids up in the morning or dim it enough for them to fall asleep at night
  • No hub required: The Kasa smart Wi-Fi light bulb, dimmable connects to your home’s secure WiFi network; No need for a hub or extra equipment; All you need is your smartphone, the Kasa Smart app and a Wi-Fi connection to start controlling your bulb from anywhere
  • Control from anywhere: Control your smart light bulb from anywhere with your smartphone using the case smart app (iOS, Android); Smoothly dim the brightness of your light bulb from anywhere with the app

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

TP-Link Kasa

