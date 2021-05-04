Instant Pot’s Baby Yoda 6-qt. Multi Cooker drops to $60 for Star Wars Day (Reg. $100)

Happy Star Wars Day folks! Willams Sonoma is now offering the Baby Yoda 6-quart Star Wars Instant Pot Duo Multi Cooker for $59.98 with free in-store pickup or contactless curbside pickup. Regularly $100 like it still fetches at Amazon (although we could see a price match at some point today), this is 40% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. The standard silver model, which is identical to this one without the Star Wars iconography, sells for $89 at Amazon right now. While it does feature an adorable Baby Yoda design, this is the same Instant Pot multi cooker you know and love with 13 smart programs for a wide range of 1-touch meal presets. A stainless inner pot is joined by the included stainless steel steam rack and condensation collector. Rated 4+ stars from over 730 Amazon customers. More details below.

Even the 3-quart silver Instant Pot model is selling for just under $64 at the moment, or about $4 more than today’s featured 6-quart option. When it comes to a brand name model for less, you’ll be hard-pressed to find something comparable, with or without the Star Wars touches. The only notable alternative we can find right now is the COMFEE 5.2-quart multi-cooker for $10 less. It includes a very similar feature set alongside 4+ star ratings from thousands at Amazon, just without that trusted instant Pot branding all over it.

Well, today is the big day for Star Wars fans everywhere. There are a truckload of notable games across all platforms on sale as well as an endless supply of LEGO building kit offers, collectibles, graphic novels, and much more. You can check out all of the Star Wars Day deals in our constantly updated roundup right here.

More on the Baby Yoda Instant Pot:

Harness the power of the Force to prepare the universe’s fastest meals with this special edition Instant Pot. A tribute to the Child of The Mandalorian fame, the all-in-one kitchen workhorse offers seven functions to expertly handle everything from pressure cooking, sautéing and slow-cooking to making yogurt. This innovative appliance features an advanced microprocessor that speeds up cooking duration by two to six times while using 70% less energy than average. It also boasts 13 automatic cooking programs, so you can easily create quick, delicious, out-of-this-world meals any night of the week.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!