FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Star Wars Day game deals now live from $1! Jedi Fallen Order, Squadrons, LEGO, more

-
Apps GamesnintendoSonyMicrosoft
From $1 Now Live!

Star Wars Day game deals are now starting to go live on the digital Xbox store, Nintendo’s eShop, the App Store, Google Play, and PSN. While we are still a few days away from this year’s big May the 4th celebration, as is customary, the game deals are already going live. Microsoft has kicked off a wide-ranging Star Wars game sale featuring titles new and old alongside some classics on the eShop and we are even starting to see some PSN price drops as well. Head below for a closer look at the now live Star Wars Day game deals alongside some great little mobile apps and more.

We will be updating this post with more game deals as they happen between now and next week, so be sure to check back regularly…

Xbox Star Wars Day deals:

PlayStation Star Wars game deals:

Nintendo Star Wars Day deals:

Mobile Star Wars Day game deals:

Be sure to hit up our Star Wars Day game deal coverage for more details on what’s to come, this morning’s Darth Vader/R2D2 Instant Pot cooker deals, and everything you need to know about this year’s Star Wars Day LEGO kit freebie, the Tatooine Homestead. We also have LEGO’s 1,070-piece Baby Yoda on sale for first time, the amazing new 2,300-piece R2-D2 set, and all of these Star War movie deals courtesy of Apple

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

nintendo

Sony Microsoft

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Best Android app deals of the day: Muse Dash, Space Gru...
Nyko unleashes $20 Nintendo Switch controller, PS5 Dual...
Parallels Desktop 16.5 with full M1 support brings remo...
Get 3 years of PlayStation Plus as stackable codes for ...
Adobe’s Photography Plan for Windows, macOS, and ...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Escapists 1 + 2...
Today’s best game deals: Persona 5 Strikers $40, ...
Apex Legends Legacy launches May 4 with Starter Kits, e...
Show More Comments

Related

Here are all of the upcoming 2021 Star Wars Day game and experience deals

Learn More
Save 20%

LEGO’s 1,070-piece Baby Yoda on sale for first time at $73 ahead of May the 4th, more from $8

From $8 Learn More
50% off

Star Wars iOS apps up to 50% off ahead of May the 4th: KOTOR II, Mandalorian Stickers, more

From $1 Learn More
Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Persona 5 Strikers $40, Nioh 2 $10, Resident Evil Village Deluxe, more

$40 Learn More
Save $500

Samsung’s 43-inch The Sero QLED TV rotates for the best picture: $1,498 (Save $500, Amazon low)

$1,498 Learn More
$30 off

Upgrade your audio game with the 24-bit/96kHz beyerdynamic FOX USB mic at low of $99

$99 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Muse Dash, Space Grunts 2, Levelhead, and more

FREE+ Learn More

Plant lovers will love the Target x Hilton Carter collection with pricing from $8

Learn More