Each year on May the 4th, retailers celebrate the annual event known as Star Wars Day to give fans of the series a batch of new collectibles alongside plenty of discounts on all sorts of merchandise. This year is no different, and the festivities are already underway. With a vast galaxy of discounts out there, we’ve done the hard work for you, rounding up all of the best May the 4th deals on everything from LEGO and other toys to games, tech, and much more. Head below for all of the action, which we’ll be updating over the next few days.

Best May 4th deals: LEGO

The LEGO Group was one of the first brands to kick off its May the 4th deals, and it’s certainly one of the best promotions out there so far for builders and Star Wars fans alike. After debuting a new R2-D2 kit, the LEGO Group has now begun offering double points on its entire collection of creations from a galaxy far, far away. That’s on top of offering a limited-edition build on orders over $85.

For those hoping to bring home the newest kits from the Original Trilogy or any of the other UCS builds, taking advantage of the VIP points is one of the only ways to save on kits that rarely go on sale, if they ever do at all.

GameStop offers deep collectible discounts

Continuing with the theme of discounted collectibles, GameStop is getting in on the Star Wars Day festivities by taking up to 50% off a selection of toys from the franchise. You’ll, of course, find plenty of figures from brands like Funko POP! and Hasbro’s Black Series, as well as authentic replica props and more. We’ve highlighted some of the best May the 4th deals from the retailer down below.

Add the Skywalker Saga to your digital library

On the digital side of your collection, Apple is getting your movie library ready for Star Wars Day by discounting all of the titles in the Skywalker Saga, as well as the standalone anthology titles to $7.99, down from $20. That’s alongside this 9-movie collection at $69.99, saving you an extra $10 from picking up the films individually at today’s sale prices.

Anker’s limited-edition R2-D2 projector sees first discount

After taking a hands-on look at Anker’s new Star Wars projector last week, we’re now seeing the very first price cut on the limited-edition release. Right now, the brand’s official Amazon storefront offers the R2-D2 Nebula Capsule II Projector for $619.99 shipped when code WSMAY4TH has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $700, today’s price cut is the very first discount we’ve seen and a rare chance to grab this collectible projector on sale. Dive into our review for all of the details.

ComiXology slashes up to 95% off graphic novels

But if it’s comic books you’re after from a galaxy far, far away, ComiXology is taking up to 95% off a selection of digital titles inspired by the Star Wars universe. With prices starting at $1, you’ll find a variety of novels that reimagine the Skywalker Saga, as well as standalone releases and more. Shop all of the deals right here.

Channel the Force with these video game deals

Whether you’re a console gamer rocking a PS5, Xbox Series X, or Nintendo Switch, there are plenty of video game discounts to score this Star Wars Day. You’ll find deep discounts on everything from newer titles like Jedi: Fallen Order and Squadrons to remasters of Episode I Racer and much more. That’s alongside some mobile games ranging from classics like Knights of the Old Republic to sticker packs and plenty of other ways to get in on the savings.

Amazon kicks off Star Wars Day Gold Box

Amazon is getting in on the May the 4th fanfare with the launch of an up to 46% off Star Wars sale. With notable price cuts on collectibles, home goods, apparel, and much more, prices start at $6.

Our top picks are Citizen’s brand-new Retro Star Wars Watches, which start at $217 for the Imperial Trench Run model. Also available in a Rebel Pilot style for $230. Down from the up to $375 going rates, these watches were just unveiled last week and are already seeing up to 42% discounts for the very first time. Sporting retro designs with stainless steel accenting, these Citizen watches are packed with Star Wars details so you can rep some style from either the Rebellion or Galactic Empire.

Expand your home theater with this Grogu Fire TV bundle

Amazon is also now offering its Fire TV Stick 4K bundled with the latest fourth-generation Echo Dot for $108.99. Though these aren’t you’re normal Amazon devices, as each one is decked out with a bundled accessory that brings some Baby Yoda stylings into the mix. Down from the usual $144 going rate, today’s offer 24% off and the very first discount we’ve seen on the package. Get all of the details on the discount right here. Also available in a similar package but with a previous-generation Echo Dot for $103.99, down from $134.

Garmin Smartwatches pack Sith-inspired designs

Want to adorn your wrist with a Star Wars-themed timepiece? Right now Amazon is offering the Garmin Legacy Saga Series Smartwatch for $299.99 in a Darth Vader style. Down from $400, today’s price cuts are new all-time lows. Complete with a Sith-themed design, this smartwatch sport up to 8-day battery life, a touchscreen display, and more.

Build your own Baby Yoda plush

When it comes to plush recreations of iconic characters, the folks at Build-A-Bear are hard to beat. Luckily, right now you can save 20% on its collection of Baby Yoda plushes when applying code FORCE20 at checkout. I absolutely adore the Grogu I’ve had from Build-A-Bear over the past year and now you can bring home one for yourself or your kids without having to pay full price.

And more to come

We’ll be updating the list of best May the 4th deals as more offers go live tomorrow and through the week. We’re expecting to see plenty of additional discounts on everything from iPhone accessories to digital comic books, alongside even more toys and collectibles for Star Wars fans to enjoy.

All of the other best May the 4th deals

