Milwaukee’s m12 underhood LED light helps you with car repairs at $149 (25% off)

Home Depot is offering the Milwaukee M12 Cordless LED Underhood Light for $149 shipped. Down 25% from its $199 normal going rate, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Delivering 1,350-lumens of brightness to your engine bay, this light is perfect for working on a car late at night. It features FINISHGUARD hooks that resist wear and deliver long-lasting protection against scratching a vehicle’s finish. When you use an M12 XC 4.0Ah battery, you’ll be able to run this light for around 8-hours on a single charge. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

The Neiko Rechargeable Underhood Work Light is a great alternative if you’ve not bought into Milwaukee’s M12 lineup of products yet. It’s $90 at Amazon, comes with a battery, and delivers 1,200-lumens of brightness. However, it can only last up to six hours in low mode and three hours in high brightness, so do keep that in mind. Regardless, this is a great option that will get you up and going with underhood car repairs without breaking the bank.

Don’t forget about the other tool deals that we’re tracking right now. There’s plenty of DEWALT gear on sale from $40, with table saws, power inverters, combo kits, and many other discounts that you’ll want to browse through.

More on Milwaukee’s Underhood Light:

The Milwaukee M12 Underhood Light Shines Brighter, Grips Stronger, and Protects Longer. The LED underhood work light delivers 1350 Lumens of TRUEVIEW High Definition Output for full engine coverage and clarity. FINISHGUARD hooks resist wear, providing long-lasting protection against scratches to a vehicle’s finish. The LED light bar features 2x more gripping surface to help users get more contact for better positioning when mounting under hood, undercarriage or elsewhere.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!