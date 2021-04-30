DEWALT gear from $40: Compact Table Saw, Power Inverter, 5-Tool Combo, more

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 8.25-inch Table Saw (DWE7485) for $329 shipped. Matched at Home Depot. That’s $70 off the going rate there and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked in 2021. It doesn’t matter if you’re a skilled woodworker or just looking to pick up a new hobby, this table saw is a great buy. With a portable design, you’ll be able to easily move it wherever your next project demands. This should help when trying to work with larger pieces that you’d otherwise have a hard time cutting in a garage, small workshop, and more. With it you’ll be empowered to create or breathe new life into a wide variety of items. Rated 4.9/5 stars. Continue reading to find more DEWALT tools priced as low as $40.

More DEWALT discounts:

And in case you missed it, yesterday we pulled together a list of DEWALT electric trimmers, blowers, and more at up to 30% off. You can also cash in on two HyLoft 3-foot Utility Shelves at $22 each alongside this highly-rated 124-piece hand tool kit at $22.50 Prime shipped.

DEWALT Table Saw (DWE7485) features:

Portability: Compact size for ease of transportation and storage

Easy adjustments: Rack and pinion telescoping fence rails make fence adjustments fast, smooth and accurate

Variety of cuts: 24.5 inches of rip capacity for ripping 4×8 plywood or OSB sheets

Power: 15 Amp, 5800 rpm motor

Onboard storage: Onboard storage provides easy access to the site pro guarding components and push stick when not in use

Guaranteed tough: Metal roll cage ensures job site durability

