RESPAWN’s height-adjustable standing desk falls to Amazon low at $267.50

-
Best PC Gaming Deals
New low $267.50

Amazon is offering the RESPAWN 3000 Standing Desk for $267.72 shipped. Down from its $341 list price, today’s deal beats our last mention of $281 by $13 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Featuring a pneumatic height adjustment ranging from 33.5- to 49.5-inches, folks of a variety of sizes will find this desk easy to use. There’s also a 29-inch long monitor shelf to uphold your display above the rest of your desk, creating an area of storage for mice, keyboards, and more. With a maximum weight capacity of 200-pounds, RESPAWN’s 3000 standing desk is designed to take anything you can set on it. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

However, ditch the gaming aesthetic to save some cash. You can pick up the FEZIBO Electric Standing Desk for $220 at Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon. Featuring an electronic height adjustment mechanism, this model might be slightly easier to dial in on an exact setting than today’s lead deal. However, you’re losing out on the built-in monitor shelf, cup holder, and other similar features here.

Once you’ve picked out a desk, be sure to place mophie’s 10W Qi charging pad on it. Spotted earlier today as part of our Smartphone Accessories roundup, this wireless charger gives a place to just set your phone down and top off the battery. It’s on sale for $24, which is 52% off its normal going rate, making now a great time to pick one up.

RESPAWN 3000 Height Adjustable Gaming Desk features:

  • Pneumatics help elevate the profile of your battlestation and add to the functionality of your desk setup
  • Ergonomics are at the heart of this desk’s design from the eye level monitor shelf to the beveled front edge
  • Accessories like headphones and speakers are at arm’s reach while beverages are housed safely away from your equipment in the integrated cup holder

