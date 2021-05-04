FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Smartphone Accessories: mophie 10W Qi Charge Stream Pad+ $24 (52% off), more

-
Save 40% From $8

Amazon is currently offering the mophie 10W Qi Charge Stream Pad+ for $23.90 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Having dropped from $50, today’s offer amounts to 52% in savings, beats our previous mention by $6, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Whether you’re looking for a new charger for the desk or nightstand, Mophie’s Charge Stream Pad+ brings 10W of wireless power into the mix. Those rocking iPhones will also benefit from 7.5W charging speeds. Plus, the entire package is completed by a premium build, rubberized TPU coating, and compact footprint. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 1,500 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Make out for less by ditching the more premium design offered by the mophie option by going with Anker’s 10W PowerWave Charger at $10.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Compatible with Qi wireless charging standards; The morphine charge stream pad+ delivers a safe and reliable 10W charge to Qi-enabled smartphones. Compatible with both Apple and Samsung fast charge, this wireless charging pad delivers the fastest possible charge. 

The morphine charge stream pad+ can charge through phone cases of up to 3 millimeter, which reduces the need to constantly remove your case. The low-profile design is perfect for charging at home, the office, or on the road. A 360-degree rubberized non-slip TPU coating protects the device from scratching. 

