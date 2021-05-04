Smartphone Accessories: mophie 10W Qi Charge Stream Pad+ $24 (52% off), more

Amazon is currently offering the mophie 10W Qi Charge Stream Pad+ for $23.90 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Having dropped from $50, today’s offer amounts to 52% in savings, beats our previous mention by $6, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Whether you’re looking for a new charger for the desk or nightstand, Mophie’s Charge Stream Pad+ brings 10W of wireless power into the mix. Those rocking iPhones will also benefit from 7.5W charging speeds. Plus, the entire package is completed by a premium build, rubberized TPU coating, and compact footprint. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 1,500 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review.
Make out for less by ditching the more premium design offered by the mophie option by going with Anker’s 10W PowerWave Charger at $10.
More smartphone accessories:
- ESR MagSafe chargers and other accessories now up to 45% off starting at $6
- RAVPower 65W 4-Port Desktop Charger: $43 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- Tribit IPX7 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker: $17 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- OtterBox Star Wars case sale now live from $38: iPhone, Galaxy, Google Pixel, and more
- CHOETECH Magnetic Wireless Charger: $19 (Reg. $26) | Amazon
- Aukey USB-C to Lightning Cable: $12 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
- Add up to 128 GB of storage to your iPhone with SanDisk’s iXpand Lightning Drive starting at $40
- Blavor 10,000mAh Solar Power Bank: $26 (Reg. $45) | Amazon
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Save 15% on all of Satechi’s Apple gear for Mother’s Day: MagSafe chargers, more
- Aukey 20000mAh USB-C Power Bank: $34 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Licheers Foldable Phone Holder: $8 (Reg. $11) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- IEsafy 26800mAh Solar Power Bank: $34 (Reg. $41) | Amazon
- Aukey True Wireless Earbuds: $31 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Don’t pay the AirTags premium, Tile’s highly-rated item finders are on sale from $20
- RAVPower 15000mAh USB-C Power Bank: $15 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
Compatible with Qi wireless charging standards; The morphine charge stream pad+ delivers a safe and reliable 10W charge to Qi-enabled smartphones. Compatible with both Apple and Samsung fast charge, this wireless charging pad delivers the fastest possible charge.
The morphine charge stream pad+ can charge through phone cases of up to 3 millimeter, which reduces the need to constantly remove your case. The low-profile design is perfect for charging at home, the office, or on the road. A 360-degree rubberized non-slip TPU coating protects the device from scratching.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!