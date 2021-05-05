FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s official iPhone 12 series cases 60% off at Amazon lows: Leather, clear, more from $20

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesApple
60% off From $20

Amazon is currently taking 60% off a selection of Apple’s official MagSafe cases starting at $19.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the the official Apple iPhone 12 mini Leather MagSafe Case for $23.99. Down from its usual $59 going rate, today’s offer amounts to % in savings, matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and is still one of the first discounts.

Apple’s official MagSafe case covers your iPhone 12 mini in a specially tanned and finished leather that’s complemented by machined buttons to round out the premium stylings. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging features, as well. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac and then head below for more from $20.

Other official Apple MagSafe discounts:

Then don’t forget that you can complete your iPhone 12 kit by taking advantage of some other official MagSafe accessory deals that are still live. Apple’s MagSafe Leather Wallet is still marked down for one of the first times to $50 at Amazon, delivering a place to hold IDs or bank cards. Not to mention, MagSafe Duo at an Amazon low of $112 and the standard 15W magnetic wireless charger still sitting at $34, as well. But then go give our Apple guide a look for plenty of other price cuts this week.

iPhone 12 mini Leather MagSafe Case features:

Made from specially tanned and finished leather, the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time. The case quickly snaps into place and fits snugly over your iPhone without adding bulk. With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 12 mini, the case offers a magical attach and detach experience, every time. The perfectly aligned magnets make wireless charging faster and easier than ever before.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Apple

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Apple’s prev-gen. iPad Pros drop to new Amazon lo...
ILIFE’s smart vacuum + mop features laser mapping...
VANKYO’s highly-rated 7.1-Ch. gaming headset hits...
Anker Soundcore Flare Mini Bluetooth speaker is submers...
TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 Router packs 6Gb/s dual-band speeds, 2....
Samsung’s latest soundbars fall as low as $150 at...
Apple’s Lightning to Audio cable gives you a wire...
Kershaw’s solid-steel Husker Pocket Knife hits $2...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 45%

ESR MagSafe chargers and other accessories now up to 45% off starting at $6

From $6 Learn More
New lows

Apple’s prev-gen. iPad Pros drop to new Amazon lows at up to $199 off

$199 off Learn More
50% off

Birkenstock offers new spring markdowns at up to 50% off + free shipping: Sandals, more

+ free shipping Learn More
$100 off

ILIFE’s smart vacuum + mop features laser mapping to clean your home for $270 ($100 off)

$270 Learn More
Save $20

VANKYO’s highly-rated 7.1-Ch. gaming headset hits Amazon low at just $10 Prime shipped

$10 Learn More
2021 low

Anker Soundcore Flare Mini Bluetooth speaker is submersible + has 360-degree audio at $36.50

$36.50 Learn More
Review

Hands-on: The SSL UF8 is overkill for my Premiere Pro audio workflow [Video]

Learn More

SteelSeries Moments is simple capture software designed to help you clip + share your gameplay

Learn More