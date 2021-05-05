FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nomad’s Rugged Leather Pixel 4/XL cases fall to $24.50 with our exclusive code (Save 50%)

Nomad is teaming up with 9to5Toys to offer an exclusive discount on its Rugged Leather Pixel 4 and 4XL cases. Just apply code 9TO5 at checkout and you’ll drop the price to $24.47 in two styles. Shipping varies per order. Down from the usual $50 going rate, it just dropped to $35 with today’s offer taking another 30% off to mark one of the lowest prices to date.

Nomad’s Rugged Case covers your Google Pixel 4/XL smartphone in a genuine Horween leather finish that’s backed by a polycarbonate body for some extra drop protection. Its thin construction won’t add too much bulk to your handset, and a raised lip around the front helps keep the Pixel 4’s screen safe when placed on a table. With both rustic brown and black designs to choose from, both are said to develop a healthy patina over time to elevate the style of your smartphone. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Rugged Case is a simple, minimalist case that combines sleek design and sturdy protection. Built with a high-grade polycarbonate body, bonded to a raised TPE bumper on the edge, Rugged Case provides protection for your screen and prevents damage from drops at all angles. Rugged Case is wrapped in supple Horween leather that develops a patina with time and takes on a look totally unique to your case.

We source this leather from the renowned Horween Leather Co. of Chicago, one of America’s oldest tanneries. Over time, the raw, vegetable tanned leather will patina, developing a look that is exclusively yours. From day one to 100, your case will weather but not wear out, creating a handsome, rich character unique to you.

