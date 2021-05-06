FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon offers up to 42% off jewelry and mirror armoires from $56, today only

-
AmazonHome GoodsFashion
42% off From $56

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, LUX-FURNI via Amazon offers up to 42% off jewelry and mirror armoires. One of our top picks from this sale is the LUXFURNI Mirror Jewelry Cabinet with LED Lights for $127.90 shipped. Regularly priced at $160 and today’s rate is the lowest price we’ve seen in over six months. This is a great way to organize your jewelry and the exterior mirror can be hung over a door seamlessly. It also has a four removable clear acrylic organizer for lipstick, nail polish, and more. The LED lights are also nice for seeing clearly too. With graduation season upon us, this would make a fantastic gift option. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 900 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find additional deals today.

Additional deals include:

Finally, be sure to check out Banana Republic’s Flash Sale that’s offering up to 50% off styles for men and women.

LUXFURNI Mirror Jewelry Cabinet features:

  •  Shadow free Auto on/off 79 LED lights standing mirror jewelry organizer powered by AA batteries enable jewelry selection and makeup in dark
  • Using Anti-Tarnish velvet Lining jewelry cabinet to prevent Tarnishing of silver jewelry such as: necklace/ring/bracelet/earrings
  • Removable Travel Storage Zipper Pouch with Hook & Loop for frequently-used personal stuff. Max weight 1lbs
  • Removable clear acrylic Cosmetic Organizer for lipstick & nail polish. Also with 4 stylish drawers

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Fashion

About the Author

Ninja’s refurb Foodi Mulit-Cooker can pressure co...
Nike, Under Armour, adidas, more from $8 during BobR...
Today only, save up to 50% on leather bags, wallets, an...
Save $100 on Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE Android Smartpho...
Banana Republic takes up to 50% off sitewide for Mother...
Nathan James’ Mid-Century Modern TV Stand tumbles...
Amazon slashes up to 25% off award-winning HyperX gamin...
Stow your M1 MacBook in Amazon’s 13-inch Pro Slee...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Greenworks 21-inch 48V electric mower simplifies yard chores at $300, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Illuminate your yard for spring BBQs with two solar LED lights for $27 (50% off), more

Learn More
Save now

Apple’s build your TV library sale is packed with DC series, Fleabag, Bones, more

$10 or less Learn More
Orig. $199

Ninja’s refurb Foodi Mulit-Cooker can pressure cook, air fry, and dehydrate at $99

$99 Learn More
80% off

Nike, Under Armour, adidas, more from $8 during Bob’s Store Flash Sale

From $8 Learn More
50% off

Today only, save up to 50% on leather bags, wallets, and more from $5

From $5 Learn More
Save $100

Save $100 on Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE Android Smartphone at $600

$600 Learn More
From $125

Woot launches prev-gen. iPhone sale from $125: 11 Pro/Max $349 off, much more

$349 off Learn More