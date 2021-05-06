FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Banana Republic takes up to 50% off sitewide for Mother’s Day with deals from $20

-
FashionBanana Republic
50% off From $20

This weekend only, Banana Republic takes up to 50% off sitewide for Mother’s Day. Prices are as marked. Refresh your wardrobe with deals on shorts, jeans, dress pants, shoes, dresses, and more. Plus, customers receive free 2-3 day shipping on orders of $100 or more. Elevate your spring style with the men’s Luxury-Touch Performance Golf Polo Shirt. It’s currently marked down to $32 and originally went for $55. The material is moisture-wicking as well as anti-odor, so you can feel comfortable all-day. This shirt also looks nice with shorts, joggers, golf pants, khakis, and more. You can choose from four versatile color options and the material is color treated to resist fading. Head below the jump to score even more deals from Banana Republic and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional sales from top brands today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

