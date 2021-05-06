Bosch has become a well-respected brand in the tool market. This tends to take some time, and with a founding date of 1886, the company has certainly put in the effort. The latest product to receive an upgrade is Bosch Blaze. So what features does then second generation have in store? It can capture 11 different types of measurements, including length, area, volume and more. Owners will also garner haptic feedback, a range of 165 feet, and 67% faster performance. Continue reading to learn more.

The latest Bosch Blaze really wants to become your go-to tool. Integrated haptic feedback allows users to quickly identify status during small home projects and when working at noisy jobsites. It’s ready to capture up to 165-foot measurements and boasts 11 different functions, including the ability to add and subtract on-the-fly.

Bosch touts that Blaze has an IP65 rating, ensuring it is completely protected from dust, oil, and other materials. It’s also able to resist water, which will certainly contribute to the overall lifespan of this tool. Instead of a red laser, Bosch opts for green. This move allows Bosch Blaze to generate a point or dot that is “up to 4 times brighter.”

“Now with upgraded measuring functions like the tape measure and big number mode for greater visibility and improved tool settings for easy use, we are happy to introduce the newest generation of BLAZE Laser measures,” said Ricardo Pedroso, Product Manager for Bosch Power Tools. “The line is intentionally built with end users in mind and designed to withstand virtually any job in any application and offers a significant benefit with its dual power source capabilities.”

Pricing and availability

The new Bosch Blaze 165-foot Laser Measure (GLM165-25G) can be pre-ordered right now. While it has an official list price of $129, Amazon shoppers can score a bit of savings thanks to reasonably-nice launch offer at $119.49. With a release date slated for May 14, folks who lock in a pre-order thankfully won’t have to wait very long to receive their new tool.

9to5Toys’ Take

I’d be lying if I said I haven’t considered adding a laser measure to my ever-growing repertoire of tools. Once I do, Bosch Blaze may very well fit the bill given how many built-in functions it has. It’s great to see Bosch deliver a rugged design that’s ready to withstand accidents involving water, dust, oil, and many other substances.

Haptic feedback could also come in handy as it can quickly relay measurement status without needing users to constantly keep an eye on this tool. Opting for a green laser is another nice addition as it allows this unit to shine up to four times brighter than a red laser would.

