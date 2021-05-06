DEWALT’s 9-gallon wet/dry shop vac drops to $79 at Lowe’s (Reg. $99)

Lowe’s is offering the DEWALT 9-Gallon Corded Portable Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum for $79 shipped. Down from its $103 going rate at Home Depot and $99 at Lowe’s, today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. This 9-gallon wet/dry vacuum is designed to handle any mess you could throw at it. This means it can clean up fine dust, dry debris, or even wet materials at the same time. There’s a 20-foot power cord so you can reach all around without having to change where it’s plugged in. Plus, the swiveling casters make it even easier to clean up after a long day of work. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

For something a bit smaller, check out the Vacmaster 2.5-gallon Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum at $44 on Amazon. It’ll save nearly $35 over today’s lead deal and still helps you clean up plenty of messes. The only thing you’re losing out on is size and capacity here, with Vacmaster being well-rated and trusted overall.

For other ways to clean your home, check out Anker’s new budget-friendly eufy HomeVac S11 Lite cordless stick vacuum. It just launched yesterday and is a great way to clean up messes around the house. Given that this vacuum only $180 at launch, now’s a great time to pick one up and keep your home clean this spring.

More on DEWALT’s 9-Gal. Shop Vac:

The 9 Gallon wet/dry vacuum has a convenient handle and large rear wheels for large clean-up applications. It also features a fine-dust cartridge filter for small, dry debris and wet materials. This vacuum also features a strong handle for easy carrying, large on/off. Switch with water-resistant design for safe and quick access, convenient, built-in 20 Ft. power cord and accessory bag to get all your accessories/tools organized. Swiveling casters provide ease of movement in any direction while a built-in tank drain makes draining easy.

