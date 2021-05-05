Anker debuts new budget-friendly eufy HomeVac S11 Lite cordless stick vacuum

Anker is launching its latest in the eufy HomeVac lineup, and this time it’ll save you more than just space. The new HomeVac S11 Lite cordless stick vacuum weighs in at three and a half pounds. Armed with a 75AW motor for up to 35 minutes of battery life, it rounds out as one of Anker’s most affordable HomeVacs to date. All the info you need on this budget-friendly home tool is right below the jump.

eufy HomeVac S11 Lite budgets more than your closet space

Starting with the surprisingly powerful 75AW of suction, this little vacuum is meant to make light work of your daily chores. Thanks to the nimble, cordless design, you can switch out attachments to reach high-up dust congregations and tricky crevices. Or take advantage of the flexible head to work through awkward angles for a full, comprehensive clean you can feel.

It packs a 0.65L dust tank, which is more than enough for regular crumbs, pet hair, and general dust or debris. Everything gets sucked through five layers of filtration, to minimize air pollution or allergy aggravation. Plus, it empties in seconds thanks to the simple one-tap release. And so long as you rinse out the filter every so often, you can keep your HomeVac speedy and reliable for years to come.

To round out the base features, the HomeVac S11 Lite also touts a row of LED lights for cleaning under-the-couch or other low-light areas. But you can keep the whole sofa spotless with the arc-shaped Sofa Tool for crumb-free kickbacks. That’s alongside the 2-in-1 crevice tool, but you can find other extensions and accessories on Amazon starting at $16.

Pricing and availability

The eufy HomeVac S11 Lite was just made available for purchase on Amazon. You’ll find it there for $200 shipped, cementing it as one of Anker’s most affordable HomeVacs.

However, the 120AW HomeVac S11 Infinity is currently down to just $209, and the S11 Go recently fell to $180. The S11 Lite is currently only offered in red, while the S11 Go is available in both white and black, as is the Infinity. Although, only the black model is discounted.

9to5Toys’ take:

I was all set to gush about finally seeing a more affordable option from Anker, when out of the blue two of its most recent HomeVac models plummet to just under or just over the $200 line. The S11 Go offers a more powerful motor, longer run time, and currently falls a full $20 cheaper. And even though it would run you $9 extra, the S11 Infinity’s 40-minute battery life can be instantly doubles thanks to a second removable battery pack.

Call it serendipity, call it cutthroat sales tactics, it doesn’t matter. The HomeVac S11 Lite is a versatile, affordable option for your home or apartment. But if you’re looking for the highest quality vacuum for the lowest price, either of Anker’s other two S11 options are without a doubt your best bet.

