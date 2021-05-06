FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

LEVOIT’s Wi-Fi air purifier features HEPA filtration + Alexa/Assistant integration at a low of $75

-
Amazon low $75

Amazon is offering the LEVOIT Smart Wi-Fi HEPA Air Purifier for $74.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. For comparison, this air purifier goes for $90 normally and today’s deal saves 17%, marking a new low on Amazon. This air purifier features Wi-Fi connectivity which means you can both monitor and control it from your smartphone. This gives the ability to set schedules, adjust fan speed, and more without ever having to get off the couch. Plus, it can be controlled via both Alexa and Assistant with simple voice commands. LEVOIT’s HEPA filter can purify up to 183-square feet with ease, making it a great choice for smaller areas like offices or bedrooms. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 1,200 happy customers.

Save a few bucks when ditching Wi-Fi connectivity. This HEPA air purifier is available for $30 on Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon. This alternative is quite a bit more budget-focused when compared to the deal above, however, it’s not able to be controlled from a smartphone. Plus, the smaller purifier is only designed for spaces of around 80-square feet.

For other ways to clean your home, check out Anker’s new budget-friendly eufy HomeVac S11 Lite cordless stick vacuum. It just launched yesterday and is a great way to clean up messes around the house. Given that this vacuum only $180 at launch, now’s a great time to pick one up and keep your home clean this spring.

More on LEVOIT’s Wi-Fi Air Purifier:

  • Pure Air, Affordable Price: Our most popular air purifier series is back with an all-new smart model. Specially designed in California, the Core 200S can be controlled remotely, letting you set schedules, adjust fan speeds, and more, all from your smart phone.
  • Genuine Replacement Filters: For the best performance and longest lifespan, use genuine Levoit replacement filters. Use the in-app feature to monitor your filter life. When it’s time for a fresh filter, search “Core 200S-RF”.
  • Effective Purification: The compact frame and 360° design help the Core 200S purify the air wherever you put it, covering up to 183 ft² / 17 m².

