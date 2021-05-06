Walabot’s DIY Plus Wall Scanning X-Ray tool for Android falls to new low of $21 (Reg. $70)

Walmart is offering the Walabot DIY Plus Advanced Wall Scanner for Android for $21 with free delivery on orders of $35 or more. For comparison, it goes for $70 at Amazon and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, with the previous best price being $35. If you’ve ever had to hang a picture or anything on the wall, then you know how hard it can be to find a stud. Walabot allows you to see inside your walls and it can detect up to 4-inches deep, showing you exactly what’s behind the drywall in your home. Plus, you’ll not only see studs but also pipes and wires, ensuring you never have a mishap of a busted water main again. Rated 4/5 stars.

Save some cash when opting for Craftsman’s stud finder. While it doesn’t show you an exact X-ray image of your wall, it does a good job of detecting studs for hanging things on the wall. The front has a LED light to indicate the edge of a stud, ensuring you never miss the mark again. At $10, this is a great way to upgrade your DIY abilities without breaking the bank.

Don’t forget about the DEWALT power tool sale that we spotted earlier. Pricing starts at $99 and there are quite a few ways to save, including picking up a 20V MAX 7-piece combo, 4-piece battery kit, and more. Up to $145 in savings is available here, so be sure to check it out before pricing goes back up.

More on the Walabot DIY Plus Wall Scanner:

Detects wood & metal studs, PVC & metal pipes, electric cables and wires inside walls

Uses cutting-edge radar technology to see inside drywall

Scans up to 4 inches (10 centimeters) deep into your walls

