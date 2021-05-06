FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

DEWALT power tools from $99: 20V MAX 7-Pc. Combo, 4-Pc. Battery Kit, more (Up to $145 off)

-
AmazonHome GoodsDewalt
Save $145 From $99

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 20V MAX 7-Tool Cordless Combo Kit (DCK771D1M1) for $553.99 shipped. That’s $145 off the going rate found at retailers like Lowe’s, undercuts Home Depot’s sale offer by $62, and newly marks the second-best price we’ve tracked. It doesn’t matter if you’re just getting started with DEWALT or simply want to expand your current collection, this expansive kit certainly is worth a look. Buyers will garner a total of seven tools with standout options ranging from a random orbit sander to a reciprocating saw, Bluetooth speaker, and much more. Two batteries (4Ah + 2Ah), a charger, and tote bag are also included. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more DEWALT discounts priced from $99.

More DEWALT tools on sale:

The deals are far from over. Earlier we saw Olympia’s 89-piece DIY Tool Set plunge to $16.50 Prime shipped and yesterday we found an abundance of solutions from $31. And if you need to refresh your bit collection, check out these DEWALT, Makita, and other sets priced from $9. Finally, be sure to take a moment and peruse Home Depot’s Milwaukee electric tool bundles to save up to $400.

DEWALT 20V MAX 7-Tool Cordless Combo Kit features:

  • Drill/Driver in the cordless drill combo kit is compact and lightweight
  • Cordless Impact Driver has a compact design
  • Cordless Reciprocating Saw with keyless blade clamp allows for quick blade change
  • Cordless Circular Saw can cut 2x4s at a 45-degree angle in a single pass
  • Cordless Random Orbit Sander has variable-speed control
  • Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool allows users to choose their speed setting
  • Bluetooth Speaker runs off 12V/20V MAX batteries

