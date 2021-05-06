DEWALT power tools from $99: 20V MAX 7-Pc. Combo, 4-Pc. Battery Kit, more (Up to $145 off)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 20V MAX 7-Tool Cordless Combo Kit (DCK771D1M1) for $553.99 shipped. That’s $145 off the going rate found at retailers like Lowe’s, undercuts Home Depot’s sale offer by $62, and newly marks the second-best price we’ve tracked. It doesn’t matter if you’re just getting started with DEWALT or simply want to expand your current collection, this expansive kit certainly is worth a look. Buyers will garner a total of seven tools with standout options ranging from a random orbit sander to a reciprocating saw, Bluetooth speaker, and much more. Two batteries (4Ah + 2Ah), a charger, and tote bag are also included. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more DEWALT discounts priced from $99.

DEWALT 20V MAX 7-Tool Cordless Combo Kit features:

Drill/Driver in the cordless drill combo kit is compact and lightweight

Cordless Impact Driver has a compact design

Cordless Reciprocating Saw with keyless blade clamp allows for quick blade change

Cordless Circular Saw can cut 2x4s at a 45-degree angle in a single pass

Cordless Random Orbit Sander has variable-speed control

Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool allows users to choose their speed setting

Bluetooth Speaker runs off 12V/20V MAX batteries

