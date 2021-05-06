Your office deserves a new desk or chair with these deals from $68

Tespo Store (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the DESINO 40-inch Gaming Desk for $67.99 shipped. Down from $90, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This desk is perfect for a gamer that wants to upgrade their setup. It features a maximum weight capacity of 250-pounds, which is plenty to uphold multiple monitors, a water-cooled computer, and more. You’ll find unique features like a built-in cupholder as well as a headphone hanger to keep your desktop neat and tidy. Plus, there’s a monitor stand to keep your screen at a more ergonomic level should there not be any height adjustment included with your screen’s stand. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more.

We’re also tracking a discount on the Arozzi Primo-WF-BKGD Computer Gaming Chair for $339.99 shipped at Amazon. Note: Stock is running low, but you can place an order now to lock-in the discounted price. Normally $400 or more at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Offering an ergonomic design, this chair is great if you’re still sitting in an older seat that doesn’t have much cushion or support left after years of use. Ratings are thin but positive here, and Arozzi is well-reviewed overall.

Don’t forget about the PC gaming sale that we’re tracking right now. Pricing starts at just $21 and you’ll find peripherals from Logitech, things like 60% mechanical keyboards, and more available here.

More on the DESINO Gaming Desk:

Overall Gaming Style: DESINO gaming desk integrate the virtual into the real, turn fantasy into life, let every player indulge in the game world, let every player experience the world of the game even at home.

Ergonomic Carbon Fiber Desktop: Elaborate desktop design, ergonomic modeling for the convenience of the player’s various operations, carbon fiber surface maximizes gaming style.

Innovative Sturdy Structure: Add Cross bars and Struts to make the structure more stable than a regular table, let the gamers operate accurately. The max load is up to 250 lbs.

Easy Assemble & Multi Function: This computer gaming desk adds a monitor stand, cup holder and headphone hook, providing comfortable gaming and working environment.

Quick Response Customer Service: Efficiency and profession is our commitment to every customer, and every order has 30-day risk-free guarantee. If you have any issues, please feel free to contact us.

