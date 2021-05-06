FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Upgrade your gaming setup with Logitech mice, mechanical 60% keyboards, more from $21

Amazon is offering the Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse with Hero 25K Sensor for $103.99 shipped. Also at eBay and Best Buy. For comparison, it has a normal price of $150, goes for around $120 at Amazon lately, and today’s deal is the lowest price we’ve tracked this year. Offering PowerPlay wireless charging, this mouse never needs to be plugged in as long as you have a compatible mousepad. Plus, with Lightspeed Wireless technology, you’ll enjoy a low-latency connection, helping it to feel like a wired mouse even though it’s not plugged in. There are 11 programmable buttons available here and an adjustable weight system so you can truly customize it to be exactly what you need. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more great deals from $21.

More gaming peripherals on sale:

Now that your gaming setup is outfitted with brand-new accessories and peripherals, it’s time to pick up a new game to play. We just took a look at the latest update to Hardspace: Shipbreaker, which features a unique fully-voiced campaign as you try to repay your debt back to the LYNX corporation. The update goes live today, so why not check out everything that’s included in our coverage right here?

More on the Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Mouse:

  • PowerPlay wireless charging: Never worry about your battery life again. Add the power play wireless charging system to keep your G502 Lightspeed Wireless Mouse and other compatible G mice charged while at rest and at play. Powerplay wireless charging system sold separately
  • Light speed wireless gaming mouse: Exclusive Logitech G ultra-fast wireless technology used by Pro gamers in competitions worldwide
  • Hero 25K sensor through a software update from G HUB, this upgrade is free to all players: Our most advanced, with 1:1 tracking, 400+ ips, and 100 – 25,600 max dpi sensitivity plus zero smoothing, filtering, or acceleration

