Garmin’s new diving smartwatch goes where Apple Watch cannot with 7-day battery life, more

Apple and many other players in the smartwatch industry tend to create solutions that appeal to the masses. Garmin does this too, but it’s also made a name for itself by developing a burgeoning list of tailor-made smartwatches that can handle specific hobbies that others cannot. The new Descent MK2S is made specifically with hardcore water-related activities in mind and can even handle scuba diving. While there’s no arguing that this Garmin diving smartwatch will ever lead the market, it’s one of the only options our there that can handle 100-meter depths. Continue reading to learn more.

Latest Garmin diving smartwatch shrinks in size, handles 100-meter depths, more

Almost anyone on the hunt for a new smartwatch will generally find it difficult to overlook Apple Watch. It is a great all-around device, but falls short for some by only pairing with iPhone and solely being a mass market device. This is arguably what makes the latest Garmin diving smartwatch possible, and for that matter, much of the company’s entire wearable business.

The new Descent MK2S distinguishes itself from the preceding MK2 by shrinking in size. Just how much smaller the case size is has yet to be officially confirmed as MK2S has yet to officially appear on Garmin.com. MK2 spans 52mm, which dwarfs Apple Watch and many other competitors. One direct comparison we can use is screen size, which drops from 1.4 to 1.2 inches, leading us to believe MK2 should get wearers much closer to the 44mm Apple Watch.

The Dive water rating of MK2S tops Garmin’s official list, being described as ready for “scuba diving, snorkeling, and high-speed water sports.” Using that same list, this puts the new Garmin diving watch two steps higher than Apple Watch Series 6. Another notable perk is seven-day battery life alongside 30 hours in dive mode and six hours when using GPS.

Pricing and availability

The latest Garmin diving smartwatch is available for pre-order now and is priced at $999.99. While the cost is high, this unit does undercut the larger MK2 model by $300. The initial batch of orders are slated to begin shipping on May 19. Light Gold, Gray, and Mineral Blue colorways are all up for grabs right now, and pricing is the same for each.

9to5Toys’ Take

It’s great to see Garmin continuing to create tailor-made smartwatches that others will not. While there are many traditional watches out there that can handle diving, Descent modernizes things with smart capabilities. MK2S even manages to shrink its predecessor too, which, in my opinion, is often the one of the best and most overlooked innovations in the tech space (yes, I use an iPhone 12 mini).

Fitness Tracker

