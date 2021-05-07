Garmin’s vívoactive 3 smartwatch has offline GPS functions for tracking hikes, more at $90

Best Buy via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Garmin vívoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch and Fitness Tracker for $89.99 shipped. Also available direct. For comparison, it normally went for $100-$130 at Amazon before selling out there, and today’s deal beats our last mention by $10. While most smartwatches require nightly charging, Garmin wanted to set itself apart from the pack with the vívoactive 3. It can go for up to seven days on a single charge in standard smartwatch mode but will die in around 13-hours if you’re using it as a GPS while hiking or on the trails. You’ll also find VO2, step, and other monitoring aspects available here. Garmin Pay allows for contactless payments should you want to leave your phone behind, and there are over 15 built-in GPS or indoor sports apps including yoga, swimming, and more for similar scenarios. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Save some cash when opting for the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2. While it doesn’t have the large display, Garmin Pay, or pre-loaded workouts, this is still a great option. A benefit of its smaller display, however, is up to 10-days of use on a single charge. Coming in at $48, this saves an additional 46% over today’s lead deal, as well.

Don’t forget that you can currently score the Apple Watch Series 5 Nike+ with cellular at an all-time low of $318. It’s down $211 from its normal going rate and delivers features like an always-on display, ECG monitoring, LTE connectivity, and more to your wrist.

More about Garmin’s vívoactive 3:

Garmin Pay contactless payment solution lets you pay for purchases with your watch (available for supported cards from participating banks)

Personalize your watch with thousands of free watch faces, apps and widgets from our Connect IQ store

More than 15 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps, including yoga, running, swimming and more

