FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Garmin’s vívoactive 3 smartwatch has offline GPS functions for tracking hikes, more at $90

-
Smartphone AccessoriesBest BuyeBay Daily DealsGarmin
Reg. $100+ $90

Best Buy via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Garmin vívoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch and Fitness Tracker for $89.99 shipped. Also available direct. For comparison, it normally went for $100-$130 at Amazon before selling out there, and today’s deal beats our last mention by $10. While most smartwatches require nightly charging, Garmin wanted to set itself apart from the pack with the vívoactive 3. It can go for up to seven days on a single charge in standard smartwatch mode but will die in around 13-hours if you’re using it as a GPS while hiking or on the trails. You’ll also find VO2, step, and other monitoring aspects available here. Garmin Pay allows for contactless payments should you want to leave your phone behind, and there are over 15 built-in GPS or indoor sports apps including yoga, swimming, and more for similar scenarios. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Save some cash when opting for the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2. While it doesn’t have the large display, Garmin Pay, or pre-loaded workouts, this is still a great option. A benefit of its smaller display, however, is up to 10-days of use on a single charge. Coming in at $48, this saves an additional 46% over today’s lead deal, as well.

Don’t forget that you can currently score the Apple Watch Series 5 Nike+ with cellular at an all-time low of $318. It’s down $211 from its normal going rate and delivers features like an always-on display, ECG monitoring, LTE connectivity, and more to your wrist.

More about Garmin’s vívoactive 3:

  • Garmin Pay contactless payment solution lets you pay for purchases with your watch (available for supported cards from participating banks)
  • Personalize your watch with thousands of free watch faces, apps and widgets from our Connect IQ store
  • More than 15 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps, including yoga, running, swimming and more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Best Buy

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of…

eBay Daily Deals Garmin

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

ASUS’ ROG Zephyrus G14 features an 8-core Ryzen 9...
Upgrade your streaming, TikTok, or Instagram setup with...
Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Air Vent Car Mount $11 (S...
Anker’s discounts iPhone and Android essentials in la...
Best Buy launches Mother’s Day weekend sale with ...
Walabot’s DIY Plus Wall Scanning X-Ray tool for A...
Satechi’s $80 Quatro Power Bank can refuel 4 devices ...
Save up to 54% on OtterBox iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases star...
Show More Comments

Related

Garmin’s Venu 2 GPS Smartwatch is the personal training team you’ve been waiting for

Learn More
$100 off

TicWatch Mother’s Day fitness wearable sale from $39: Pro 4G LTE, GTX, more (Up to $100 off)

From $39 Learn More
Reg. $295

Fossil’s Carlyle Smartwatch delivers GPS + heart rate monitoring at $174 (Save 41%)

$174 Learn More
New low

Fujifilm’s Instax Square SQ1 Instant Camera sees first ever discount at $100 shipped (Save $20)

$100 Learn More
40% off

Amazon’s Tritan Infuser Water Bottles plunge to a mere $4.50 each (Save 40%)

$4.50 each Learn More
60% off

Last-minute Mother’s Day magazines from $5/yr.: Women’s Health, Forbes, Bon Appetit, more

From $5/yr. Learn More
Reg. $90

Philips Hue Smart Outdoor HomeKit Lightstrip falls to new all-time low at $70 (Save 22%)

$70 Learn More
$200 off

ASUS’ ROG Zephyrus G14 features an 8-core Ryzen 9 + RTX 2060 for mobile gaming at $1,150

$1,150 Learn More