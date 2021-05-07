FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save $125 on Apple Watch Series 5 Nike+ with cellular at an all-time low

Update: The 44mm model just sold out, but you can still save $125 on the 40mm Cellular Nike+ style at $373.97.

Nike is currently offering the Apple Watch Series 5 44mm GPS + Cellular Nike+ for $317.97 shipped. Other styles are also available, as well. Down from its usual $529 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $211 in savings and marks a new all-time low. Apple’s previous-generation wearable delivers many of the same features like an always-on display and ECG monitoring but at a more affordable price accentuated by today’s sale. Alongside the usual roster of exercise tracking features and integration with Fitness+, there’s a swimproof design and cellular connectivity as well as an even sportier Nike+ band and some some exclusive Watch faces. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more.

But if you’re currently in the market for the latest and greatest from Apple, we’re currently tracking up to $100 discounts on the newer Apple Watch Series 6. With a variety of models on sale including Nike+ offerings like the featured Series 5 discounts, as well as cellular models and more, these are rare price cuts on Apple’s latest. In either case, our roundup of the best third-party bands is certainly worth a look, as well.

Otherwise, give our Apple guide a look for even more of the best deals live right now as we head into the weekend. Or just give bring the Nike stylings to the rest of your wardrobe now that you can save up to 40% on its popular sneakers, apparel, and more.

Apple Watch Series 5 features:

You no longer need to raise your wrist or touch the screen to see the time or other information on your watch face, because the display never sleeps. All you need to do is glance to find the time or your workout metrics right there where you want them. With the ECG app, Apple Watch Series 5 is capable of generating an ECG similar to a single-lead electrocardiogram. 

