Upgrade your streaming, TikTok, or Instagram setup with a 12.6-inch LED ring light at $14

Smartphone Accessories
Reg. $35+ $14

ErligpowhtDirect (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 12.6-inch Ring Light Kit for $14 Prime shipped with the code 60THZ2PY at checkout. Down at least 60% from its normal going rate of $35 or more, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This large bi-color ring light has 84 white and 84 amber LEDs so you can dial it in for the perfect hue. It ships with a tripod that the light mounts to, as well as two adjustable phone holders for capturing different angles at the same time. Ring lights are a great way to illuminate your face smoothly for videos, be it a recording for TikTok or a Zoom meeting. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

However, those on a tighter budget will want to consider this more compact ring light. While it’s still bi-color, there aren’t two phone stands in the box and it’s quite a bit smaller, delivering a lower light output overall. However, this is a great incremental step between not having any additional lighting and today’s deal above. Given that it’s just $7 on Amazon, it’s worth considering if you’re in the market.

Ready to take your streaming game to the next level? Sure, the ring lights above can do that, but Elgato’s option has quite a few additional features. The biggest extra is that it connects to your computer or smartphone so you can control the light temperature, brightness, and more from a StreamDeck or just within the OS of your computer. We went hands-on with Elgato’s Ring Light and found it to be “great for those looking for a feature-rich ring light.”

More on Erligpowht’s Ring Light:

The 12.6″ large size ring light equipped with 168PCS LEDS(84 white + 84 warm ) and improved brightness by over 50%. It offers 10 level brightness options, and color temperature from 3000K-6000K (Warm to Cold) to choose from. This ring light come with two phone holder, which can be used at the same time. With a Bluetooth remote compatible for smartphones, you can easily control the cell phone camera to take selfies or group photos.

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

