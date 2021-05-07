Upgrade your streaming, TikTok, or Instagram setup with a 12.6-inch LED ring light at $14

ErligpowhtDirect (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 12.6-inch Ring Light Kit for $14 Prime shipped with the code 60THZ2PY at checkout. Down at least 60% from its normal going rate of $35 or more, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This large bi-color ring light has 84 white and 84 amber LEDs so you can dial it in for the perfect hue. It ships with a tripod that the light mounts to, as well as two adjustable phone holders for capturing different angles at the same time. Ring lights are a great way to illuminate your face smoothly for videos, be it a recording for TikTok or a Zoom meeting. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

However, those on a tighter budget will want to consider this more compact ring light. While it’s still bi-color, there aren’t two phone stands in the box and it’s quite a bit smaller, delivering a lower light output overall. However, this is a great incremental step between not having any additional lighting and today’s deal above. Given that it’s just $7 on Amazon, it’s worth considering if you’re in the market.

Ready to take your streaming game to the next level? Sure, the ring lights above can do that, but Elgato’s option has quite a few additional features. The biggest extra is that it connects to your computer or smartphone so you can control the light temperature, brightness, and more from a StreamDeck or just within the OS of your computer. We went hands-on with Elgato’s Ring Light and found it to be “great for those looking for a feature-rich ring light.”

The 12.6″ large size ring light equipped with 168PCS LEDS(84 white + 84 warm ) and improved brightness by over 50%. It offers 10 level brightness options, and color temperature from 3000K-6000K (Warm to Cold) to choose from. This ring light come with two phone holder, which can be used at the same time. With a Bluetooth remote compatible for smartphones, you can easily control the cell phone camera to take selfies or group photos.

