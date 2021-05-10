FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Greenworks 80V 30% off Gold Box, self-propelled 21″ lawn mower: $385, more

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers a selection of Greenworks lawn care tools with long lasting, powerful 80V batteries at up to 30% off starting at $125. Leave the messy, stinky, loud, polluting gas behind with Greenworks ecosystem products which have interchangeable batteries. Start with the self-propelled 21-inch mower with mulcher including 4Ah battery and charger for an all-time low of $384.99.

Then grab any of the following compatible accessories:

  • Leaf Blower w/2ah battery and charger: $175.30
  • 16 inch String Trimmer, 2.0Ah Battery & Charger: $160.30
  • 18-Inch 80V Cordless Chainsaw, 2.0 AH Battery and Charger: $244.87
  • 26 inch Brushless Hedge Trimmer (1.2″ Cutting Capacity), 2Ah Battery and Rapid Charger: $209.99
  • more

And then after you’ve checked out all of the discounts in today’s sale, don’t forget that our Green Deals guide is filled with plenty of other environmentally-friendly price cuts, as well.

Greenworks MO80L410 Pro 80V 21-Inch Brushless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower 4.0Ah Battery and Charger Included features:

  • The Greenworks Pro 80V Mower features a 21″ steel deck, brushless motor, self-propelled rear wheel drive, 3-In-1 design, 7-position single handle height adjustment, vertical storage, push button start, 4-year tool, 2-year battery
  • Greenworks Pro 80V brushless mower provides up to 45 minutes run-time with fully charged 4Ah battery. Run-time varies based on grass condition and operator technique
  • Durable 21″ steel deck allows you to handle large areas of grass quickly and easily. Self-propelled rear wheel drive can be easily adjusted to your stride
  • Brushless motor provides more torque, quiet operation, and longer life
  • 3-In-1 design allows you to mulch, rear bag, or side discharge your grass clippings. Use up to 70% less space in your garage with the vertical storage feature
  • Innovative Smart Cut Technology automatically increases the speed of the blade when more power is needed for the best cut possible

