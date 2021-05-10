Greenworks 80V 30% off Gold Box, self-propelled 21″ lawn mower: $385, more

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers a selection of Greenworks lawn care tools with long lasting, powerful 80V batteries at up to 30% off starting at $125. Leave the messy, stinky, loud, polluting gas behind with Greenworks ecosystem products which have interchangeable batteries. Start with the self-propelled 21-inch mower with mulcher including 4Ah battery and charger for an all-time low of $384.99.

Then grab any of the following compatible accessories:

Leaf Blower w/2ah battery and charger: $175.30

16 inch String Trimmer, 2.0Ah Battery & Charger: $160.30

18-Inch 80V Cordless Chainsaw, 2.0 AH Battery and Charger: $244.87

26 inch Brushless Hedge Trimmer (1.2″ Cutting Capacity), 2Ah Battery and Rapid Charger: $209.99

Greenworks MO80L410 Pro 80V 21-Inch Brushless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower 4.0Ah Battery and Charger Included features:

The Greenworks Pro 80V Mower features a 21″ steel deck, brushless motor, self-propelled rear wheel drive, 3-In-1 design, 7-position single handle height adjustment, vertical storage, push button start, 4-year tool, 2-year battery

Greenworks Pro 80V brushless mower provides up to 45 minutes run-time with fully charged 4Ah battery. Run-time varies based on grass condition and operator technique

Durable 21″ steel deck allows you to handle large areas of grass quickly and easily. Self-propelled rear wheel drive can be easily adjusted to your stride

Brushless motor provides more torque, quiet operation, and longer life

3-In-1 design allows you to mulch, rear bag, or side discharge your grass clippings. Use up to 70% less space in your garage with the vertical storage feature

Innovative Smart Cut Technology automatically increases the speed of the blade when more power is needed for the best cut possible

