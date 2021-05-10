FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This Wi-Fi grill thermometer with four probes upgrades your BBQ setup at a low of $50 (50% off)

Mixtea360 (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Inkbird Wi-Fi Grill Thermometer with Four Probes at $49.99 Prime shipped with the code CAZZSG8S at checkout. Down 50% from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks one of the best discounts that we’ve tracked, matching the lowest price that we’ve seen only once before. If you’re preparing to head out back and smoke or grill this spring, then having a meat thermometer like this will be crucial. This kit gives you four probes that can measure either ambient or internal temperature, allowing you to monitor both a smoker and meat at the same time. It connects to your Wi-Fi network and allows you to monitor temperatures from a smartphone app, making it easy to know when your meal is done. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Save even more when opting for Govee’s Bluetooth Grill Thermometer at $13.99 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. For comparison, you’ll find that this normally fetches $20 or more and today’s deal marks one of the best prices we’ve tracked, with our last mention being $12 from a few weeks ago. This thermometer features remote monitoring thanks to a built-in Bluetooth connection that can reach up to 230-feet, meaning you can check up on dinner without heading outside. The main drawback when comparing this model to today’s lead deal is that it can only be monitored while at home, and not from afar. Plus, it only includes a single probe and not four. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Do you only need a single probe with no external display or wireless connectivity? Check out this instant-read thermometer from ThermoPro. It’s $9 Prime shipped at Amazon and will display the temperature of your meal in just a few seconds. The biggest downside here is that instant-read thermometers aren’t meant to be left in meat the entire time you’re cooking, and are only designed to be used to quickly check the temperature right before you pull it off the grill.

More on Inkbird’s Wi-Fi Thermometer:

Download Inkbird Pro app, this smoker grill thermometer is connected over 2.4GHZ Wi-Fi with your phone.One phone can pair with more than one IBBQ-4T and more than one people can control same IBBQ-4T Wifi meat thermometer at same time. Please do not put the unit in high temperature places. The temperature of the plastic unit can bear should not over 176°F/80℃.

