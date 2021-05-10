FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Roborock’s S6 Pure Robot vacuums and mops for you at $151+ off, now $368.50

-
Reg. $520 $368.50

Roborock’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop for $368.59 shipped after you apply code ROCKS6PURE at checkout. Regularly $520, this is roughly $151.50 in savings and the lowest total we can find. It is also about $12 below our previous mention on the S6 model. This model combines intelligent LiDAR navigation and a Z-shape cleaning route, alongside smartphone control, no-go zones, and Siri/Alexa support for a high-end cleaning experience at $150+ off. It boasts 2000Pa suction to vacuum almost all floor types while the 180ml adjustable water tank is great for mopping homes up to 1610-square feet. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,800 Amazon customers. More details below. 

If it’s just a basic, workhorse robot vacuum you’re after to sweep up, you can’t really go wrong with an Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S at $190 shipped (after you clip the on-page coupon). Its navigation isn’t as advanced as the Roborock model above, but it will still ensure your floors are mess-free without lifting a finger. Rated 4+ stars from over 46,000 Amazon customers.  

But if you must have the vacuuming and mopping combo bot, we are still tracking a great deal on ILIFE’s smart vacuum and mop with laser mapping at $100 off the going rate. You can now lock this one in for $270 shipped and all of the details you need are right here. Hit up our home goods guide for even more. 

More on the Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop:

  • Precision LiDAR Navigation & Z-shape Cleaning Route: Effective, detailed home-mapping and comprehensive cleaning.
  • Multi-floor Mapping: Save multiple maps, along with No-go Zones for each level, all recognized automatically by the robot, total controlled by Roborock App, Siri and Alexa voice control.
  • Powerful 2000Pa Suction with Automatic Carpet Boost: Strong suction easily lifts dust from floors, automatic carpet boost switches to full power on carpets for deeper cleaning.
  • Convenient Selective Room Cleaning: Choose which rooms to be clean, and schedule cleaning for specific rooms to fit your needs and preferences.

