Just six months after the Samsung Smart Monitor portfolio made its original debut, the company appears to already have yet another model lined up for release. Not only does it come in a new size, but it also features some small, yet notable design changes. Until now, Samsung Smart Monitors were available in 27- and 32-inch sizes, but today’s discovery shows that the company will soon offer a smaller 24-inch solution. An image of the remote showcases that it will not only have a slightly different shape but also a dedicated microphone button. Continue reading to learn more.

Samsung Smart Monitor shrinks, remote receives dedicated microphone button, more

Despite the fact that there’s still a demand for desktop computers, it’s hard to deny that a majority of folks tend to prefer mobile solutions. That being said, there are times when productivity can soar when sitting at a desk with full-size peripherals and a display. The Samsung Smart Monitor lineup tries to satisfy those needs while also shrinking the amount of clutter needed at your desk.

This fact made even clearer by the latest Samsung Smart Monitor given its smaller 24-inch design. Despite having a small size, this unit manages to run Tizen OS so you can “get work done without a PC.” This paves the way for running Microsoft Office 365 or using remote access to connect an office computer. Other notable features on this 1080p display include support for Smart TV apps, wireless DeX, and AirPlay 2.

Pricing and availability

The new 24-inch Samsung Smart Monitor is available for pre-order now at Amazon in addition to B&H. Neither listing clarifies an official release date, but buyers can reserve one (or more) of the units ahead of time. Pricing is set at $199.99, which does feel a bit high since the rest of the lineup of larger Smart Monitors is currently discounted as low as $189.99.

9to5Toys’ Take

While 27-inch monitors are commonplace across many office setups, a smaller display can prove to be a better option for a variety of reasons. Outside of fitting better in a tight workspace, going with a more compact form factor could pave the way for two screens instead of just one.

For many, this leads to a significant boost in productivity, making a clear case as to why a smaller Samsung Smart Monitor should certainly exist alongside the rest of the lineup. Given the ability to connect a Samsung smartphone (or tablet) wirelessly using DeX, this could prove to be a perfect option for anyone that wants to embrace a minimalistic office setup where everything is stored and always accessible on the device that is typically in their pocket.

