Much like Apple AirTag, Apple Pencil was a product that came along and largely decimated much of the competition. Adonit is a company that has continued to deliver all sorts of Apple Pencil alternatives, but the latest takes things even further. Not only does Adonit AI-Vocal tap into iPad palm-rejection technology like Logitech Crayon and others, it sports a secondary mode that lets it also behave as an iPhone stylus. An even more notable addition is the built-in voice recorder, which has enough internal storage to hold nine hours of audio. Continue reading to learn more.

Adonit’s new iPad and iPhone stylus is also a voice recorder

Adonit AI-Vocal is the company’s latest digital writing and drawing tool. It officially supports palm rejection mode found on most modern iPads, but at the press of a button, it converts to an iPhone stylus that’s ready to work with any touchscreen.

Two integrated omnidirectional microphones allow it to also work as a voice recorder with “professional DSP noise reduction technology.” Adonit touts that it can pick up intelligible audio from “up to 2 meters away.” There’s 2GB of internal storage, which the company cites as enough to hold nine hours of recordings.

Using the Adonit One app, audio can be converted to text along with several other functions. Adonit AI-Vocal has enough battery to support 12 hours of continuous use before needing to be recharged. As you would hope, a USB-C cable is how this task is carried out.

Pricing and availability

Adonit AI-Vocal is now available for pre-order. Initial shipments are slated to go out on May 18. Pricing is set at $84.99, allowing it to easily undercut the cost of both first and second-generation Apple Pencil models. While not as cost-effective as Logitech Crayon, Adonit AI-Vocal works with iPad and also functions as an iPhone stylus. A built-in voice recorder also contributes to the overall value.

9to5Toys’ Take

The versatility and cost of Adonit AI-Vocal certainly make it a notable contender in the iPad and iPhone stylus space. While existing iPad Pro and new iPad Air owners are likely to prefer Apple Pencil 2 given its ability to magnetically attach to the side, Adonit AI-Vocal could make a whole lot of sense to almost anyone else.

All of the features are hard to overlook. Rumors have teased the notion that iPhone will receive support for Apple Pencil several times, but nothing concrete or convincing has surfaced yet. This could allow Adonit AI-Vocal to become one of the best iPhone stylus solutions out there. Only time will tell.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!