Apple’s latest $8 movie sale discounts classics like Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and more

-
AppleMedia
Save now $8 each

Apple is celebrating the start of a new week by launching its latest movie sale courtesy of iTunes. This time around, you’ll find a collection of discounted flicks ranging from classics like Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and Good Will Hunting to more recent fan-favorites of Mean Girls, Wolf of Wall Street, and more. With plenty of ways to grow your digital library, everything is down to $8 alongside the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week, as well. Head below for all of the markdowns.

Apple launches new movie sale at iTunes

Throughout the latest iTunes movie sale, you’ll find a variety of ways to expand your digital collection for $8, be it to kick back and watch some classics or finally watch some more recent releases. Everything is down from the usual $16 to $20 going rates that these movies routinely fetch and are matching some of the best prices to date.

And to close out today’s movie sale, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of Love and Monsters. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released action and adventure film starring Dylan O’Brien, Jessica Henwick, and Michael Rooker.

