Banana Republic Factory takes up to 70% off sitewide + extra 40% off your purchase

Banana Republic Factory offers up to 70% off sitewide and an extra 40% off your purchase. Discount is applied at checkout. This sale is a great time to update your wardrobe with deals on shorts, jeans, t-shirts, polos, shoes, and much more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. For men, the Performance Tapered Pants are a standout from this sale. They’re currently marked down to $29 and originally were priced at $80. These pants are great for work events, traveling, and much more. You can choose from four different color options and the stretch-infused fabric adds comfort. The material is also quick-drying and sweat-wicking, which is great for warm weather. Plus, the tapered hem is also very flattering and it has a zippered back pocket for small storage of essentials. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks from Banana Republic Factory. You will also want to check out the Sperry Final Call Event that’s offering 60% off select styles.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

