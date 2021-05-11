Sperry Final Call Sale takes 60% off spring boat shoes, sneakers, more + free shipping

The Sperry Final Call Sale offers 60% off select styles on sneakers, boat shoes, boots, slippers, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked and all sales are final. As always, customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Gold Cup Victura 3-Eye Boat Shoes for men. This style is currently marked down to $60 and originally went for $150. This is a great option for spring and warm weather. It will pair perfectly with chino shorts, khaki pants, or jeans alike. The 360-degree lacing system adds support as well as the cushioning that helps to promote comfort. This is also a style that’s timeless and can be worn for years to come. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Sperry customers. Score additional deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

