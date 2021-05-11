Upgrade your smart home with the meross Wi-Fi Dimmer Switch + Remote at under $16

Milesi Home (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the meross Wi-Fi Smart Dimmer Switch with Remote for $15.79 Prime shipped with the code ONQI77G4 and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $26 list price, this saves more than $10 and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’ve ever wanted to turn your single-pole switch into a 3-way, allowing the ability to turn it on or off from multiple doorways at once, this is a budget-focused way to do that. With today’s deal you’ll get the smart switch alongside a wireless remote and faceplate that essentially turns it into two switches. Plus, with Alexa and Assistant compatibility, you’ll also be able to command it with simple voice actions. No hub is required either, as it connects directly to your Wi-Fi network and installs in around 15 minutes or so. Rated 4/5 stars.

On a tighter budget? Right now you can get the Gosund Wi-Fi Smart Light Switch for $13 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. While it’s not a dimmer, and you won’t get a secondary remote, this is perfect if you need to outfit multiple rooms with voice control at the same time. It also boasts Alexa and Assistant compatibility, which helps it to tie into your existing smart home ecosystem with ease.

Don’t forget that we’re tracking a deal that makes TP-Link’s latest 4-pack of Kasa smart plugs just $6 each. That’s right, the #1 new-release at Amazon is currently on sale for $24 Prime shipped, which is a great deal. This is the first discount that we’ve seen and marks a new all-time low, as well.

meross Wi-Fi Dimmer Switch:

Single-Pole to 3-Way: Turn your single pole dimmer switch to 3 way dimmer switch by mounting the Wireless Remote device and faceplate, easily add an additional point of control without the need for new wires. You can also use it as a table‐top control or handheld control for multi-location control

Wireless Remote & App Control: Dim the light for your desired scene. Control the smart light dimmer switch via Wireless Remote and the wall switch hardware buttons. With the Meross app, you can dim and brighten the lights with your smartphone from anywhere with internet access.

Voice Control: This wifi smart dimmer light switch is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Echo, Echo Dot, Google Assistant, Google Home and SmartThings. Simply use your voice command to turn on/off your light or adjust the brightness. No hub required

